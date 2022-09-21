APD officer shoots man Wednesday morning during foot chase

An Albuquerque police officer shot a man after a foot pursuit early Wednesday morning near Carlisle and Candelaria.

The incident at 3301 Candelaria began when a sergeant “observed a male individual who appeared to be tampering and possibly trying to break into a convenience store,” Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina said at a briefing.

After the sergeant made contact with the man and officers tried to determine whether the man had made entry into the location, Medina said, the individual fled on foot.

A foot chase ensued.

During the chase, Medina said, “One officer did discharge their firearm and the subject continued to flee. The subject was later located … I believe it was about three blocks north of where the shots were fired and had sustained a gunshot wound.”

The man is being treated for his wound at the University of New Mexico Hospital and his injury does not appear to be life-threatening at this time, Medina said.

“I think it’s important and in full transparency, we want to just discuss the fact that during the foot pursuit, the officer’s body camera did become dislodged from his uniform and was recovered in a parking lot,” Medina said, adding that the department will determine whether the camera was running and will verify that APD’s camera policy was being followed.

Medina said more information will be released about the body camera as soon as possible, adding that there is a possibility that “our body device camera may have been not available due to the fact that it fell off the officer’s uniform.”

No weapons have been found, Medina said, but officers are continuing to search several city blocks for any additional evidence.

The Multi-agency Task Force responded to the incident, according to an email from police spokeswoman Rebecca Atkins.