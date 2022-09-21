 Albuquerque homeless count declines - Albuquerque Journal

Albuquerque homeless count declines

By Rick Nathanson / Journal Staff Writer

With legs protruding from a tent, homeless people earlier this month take refuge from the midday sun at an encampment near Utah and Zuni SE. (Roberto E. Rosales, Albuquerque Journal)

There were 256 fewer homeless people in Albuquerque in January 2022 than there were in January 2021, according to a just-released report summarizing the Point-In-Time count.

The PIT count was done by the New Mexico Coalition to End Homelessness on Jan. 31. It is a snapshot of a single night showing where people experiencing both unsheltered and sheltered homelessness slept that night. The cold weather that day may have resulted in a lower homeless count.

Of Albuquerque’s 1,311 homeless, 940 stayed in emergency shelter, 174 were in “transitional housing,” and 197 were unsheltered.

The federal department of Housing and Urban Development requires the count be conducted by communities across the country that accept federal funds for homelessness programs.

The report showed that among the unsheltered homeless, 67% were chronically homeless; 9% were veterans; 46% reported serious mental illness; and 44% reported a substance use disorder.

Asked why they didn’t use the emergency shelter system, the most common answers included a lack of transportation, overcrowding at the shelters, a fear of getting COVID, and concerns about the shelter staff.

The report also noted what it called “racial disparities” of the homeless, particularly Native Americans.

Among Albuquerque’s unsheltered population, more than 23% were Native American; more than 9% were Black; more than 17% identified as being of two or more races. Among those staying in emergency shelters, nearly 15% were Native American and more than 9% were Black.

In the areas outside Albuquerque, identified as “Balance of State” or BOS, just over 28% of the unsheltered homeless were Native American and over 5% were Black; of the sheltered BOS homeless, nearly 15% were Native American and 9.7% were Black.

The 2020 census reports that Native Americans account for about 11.2% of New Mexico’s population, while the Black population accounts for 2.7% of the state’s population.

According to the PIT summary report, the reliability of the homeless count “can be influenced by many factors, such as number of enumerators, community engagement, understanding of training, location and time of survey and weather.”

In addition, the data is self-reported directly from those homeless people willing to participate in the survey.

Tony Watkins, the coalition’s director for homeless assistance, said cold temperatures on Jan. 31 were a factor in this year’s count.

The Albuquerque Department of Family and Community Services, which partners with the coalition on homeless issues, said of the report: “We always appreciate new data from the Point-In-Time count, but we know that it’s an undercount. We need to base our services and solutions on the situation today, not yesterday, or six months ago when the count was taken.”

 

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Albuquerque homeless count declines

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
APD officer shoots man during foot chase in NE ...
ABQnews Seeker
A police officer shot and injured ... A police officer shot and injured a man during a foot pursuit early Wednesday morning in Northeast Albuquerque. No weapon was found near the ...
2
New Mexico child poverty slightly improves
ABQnews Seeker
Even as child poverty rates worsened ... Even as child poverty rates worsened nationwide in 2021, they improved slightly in New Mexico. New Mexico's child poverty rate fell from 24.9% in ...
3
Albuquerque homeless count declines
ABQnews Seeker
There were 256 fewer homeless people ... There were 256 fewer homeless people in Albuquerque in January 2022 than there were in January 2021, according to a just-released report summarizing the ...
4
Man charged in ABQ dollar store break-in
ABQnews Seeker
Police say an alleged burglar fell ... Police say an alleged burglar fell through a ceiling of a dollar store before trying to hide from officers inside a dryer at an ...
5
Fatal shooting was 'tragic accident,' not murder, attorney tells ...
ABQnews Seeker
OMI reports wound was consistent with ... OMI reports wound was consistent with someone else holding gun to the victim's head
6
APD details officer pulling up, seeing Downtown killing
ABQnews Seeker
Sergeant arriving on scene fired one ... Sergeant arriving on scene fired one round at suspect who then fled
7
2022 Fair's Junior Livestock Show raises over $610k
ABQnews Seeker
More than $610,000 was raised during ... More than $610,000 was raised during the 2022 New Mexico State Fair Junior Livestock sale. Youth involved in 4-H and FFA programs around the ...
8
Restaurant owner shot by deputies after allegedly killing wife
ABQnews Seeker
Victim Kimberly Yacone was GOP official ... Victim Kimberly Yacone was GOP official in Doña Ana County
9
Taos student in stable condition after stabbing
ABQnews Seeker
Suspect detained and faces multiple criminal ... Suspect detained and faces multiple criminal charges