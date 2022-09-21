BCSO: Man shot after thwarting July beer theft in South Valley

The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office released photos of three suspects who allegedly tried to steal beer before one of them shot the man who stopped them in Lat July in the South Valley. (BCSO) The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office released photos of three suspects who allegedly tried to steal beer before one of them shot the man who stopped them in Lat July in the South Valley. (BCSO) The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office released photos of three suspects who allegedly tried to steal beer before one of them shot the man who stopped them in Lat July in the South Valley. (BCSO) The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office released photos of three suspects who allegedly tried to steal beer before one of them shot the man who stopped them in Lat July in the South Valley. (BCSO) Prev 1 of 4 Next

Deputies are looking for a trio of would-be shoplifters that shot the man who stopped them from stealing beer in late July at a South Valley gas station.

The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office, on Twitter, said the man was shot once in the chest and was hospitalized in the July 26 incident.

BCSO released photos of the three suspects, including one who appeared to be firing a gun, and their SUV — a black Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT.

Less than a month after the incident, BCSO said a couple tried to steal beer and the man fired a gun at a security guard, missing him, in a separate incident at a West Side gas station.

BCSO spokeswoman said the suspects in that case were identified but have not been arrested. She said the man shot in the July case was “a good Samaritan.”

Fuller said he is still alive and the case remains under investigation.

Deputies responded around 12:25 p.m. to a shooting near Rio Bravo and Broadway, according to BCSO. The agency said they found a man who had been shot in the chest outside the Circle K.

BCSO said the man had helped retrieve beer from two men who tried to steal from the gas station and the men got into the black SUV. The agency said a third man got out of the SUV’s driver seat and shot at the man, striking him in the chest, as he and his stepson got into their vehicle to leave.

BCSO said anyone with information on the case should contact Detective Nieto at 505-468-7373 or private message the agency on social media.