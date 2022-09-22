NPS sites offering free entrance on Sept. 24

As part of National Public Lands Day, the nation’s largest single-day volunteer effort on public lands, entrance to all National Park Service sites will be free on Saturday, Sept. 24.

The entrance fee waiver applies only to National Park Service entrance fees and does not cover amenity or user fees for activities such as camping, boat launches, transportation or special tours.

The final entrance fee-free day of 2022 will be Friday, Nov. 11 in honor of Veterans Day.

For more information or to find a NPS site, visit nps.gov.

The Valles Caldera National Preserve and Los Amigos de Valles Caldera will host a volunteer event as part of NPLD on Sept. 24. From 9 a.m.-1 p.m. participants can volunteer to aid with sandbag removal or litter pick-up within the preserve. Registration is required. To sign up or for more information, visit volunteer.gov and search “Valles Caldera.”