‘Last Light’ looks at the delicate balance of the global dependence on oil

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

Amber Rose Revah stars in the Peacock TV miniseries, “Last Light.” (Courtesy of MGM Television/NBCU/Peacock)

Amber Rose Revah looks for roles that will challenge her.

She’s found that in TV series such as “The Punisher” and the upcoming Amazon series “The Peripheral.”

But it was her current role in the Peacock series, “Last Light,” that truly piqued her interest.

“I like the platonic relationship between my character and Matthew Fox’s character,” she explains. “Yes, the relationship changes from the beginning to the end. During that time, we learn the back story of each character and why they are paired that way. It gave me a sense of this character.”

The five-episode series premiered on Sept. 8, on Peacock and is available to stream in its entirety.

The series is based on the novel by Alex Scarrow and is adapted by Patrick Massett and John Zinman.

The series follows the idea that civilization has become so dependent on oil that any break in the supply chain could produce an uprising in a few days.

It also weaves in ecoterrorism and how the world would function with many of the pieces taken away.

Joining Revah in the cast is Fox as Andy Yeats, Joanne Froggatt as Elena Yeats, Alyth Ross as Laura Yeats, Taylor Fay as Sam Yeats, and Tom Wlaschiha as Karl Bergmann. Revah plays Mika Bakhash.

“Mika is someone that is capable and very intelligent,” Revah says. “She keeps cards close to her chest. She’s good at reading people and the thing I loved about it is that throughout the series, the audience is wary on who to trust. We don’t know who is the good or bad guy in this instance. That’s what appealed to me as well. It’s interesting to me because the audience gets to figure out who is right and who is wrong throughout the series.”

Revah says the series moves quickly and builds suspense with each scene.

From left, Matthew Fox as Andy Yeats, Amber Rose Revah as Mika Bakhash in a scene from “Last Light.” (Courtesy of MGM Television/NBCU/Peacock)

She was also attracted to the series because it has parallels to the world.

“There was the oil crisis in the UK and that was partly to do with Brexit,” she says. “It gave us an example of what would happen. Chaos ensured and people turned into monsters. Midway when we were filming, it felt surreal because I had seen events like this happen. Art reflects the times. It’s almost jarring.”

Production took place over seven months in Prague, Paris and Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

And reshoots took production closer to a year.

“When we watch shows they are entertainment,” Revah says. “This series has a bigger question. It begins some discussion on climate change and petrol. We are seeing the effects and how it all can domino. If people aren’t addressing that, what’s to stop things from happening.”

Revah says being part of “Last Light” gave her and opportunity to play a different kind of character.

“I love to be able to play different genres,” she says. “I’m drawn to drama. But I’d love to do comedy and I love historical shows.”

ON TV
The five-episode series “Last Light,” is available to stream on Peacock.

