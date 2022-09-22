A family comes together after disaster in ‘Legacy Peak’

Lucas Black knows too well that fatherhood is full of ups and downs.

But he’s always ready to get down and dirty.

It’s these reasons exactly why he was drawn to the film, “Legacy Peak.”

“I think for me, God orchestrated the story to fall in my lap,” he says. “When I left ‘NCIS: New Orleans,’ my family decided to take some time off and connect with each other. We went to a home school convention and the script came to me through a mutual friend. My wife had a lump in her throat when she read it. We had been praying about the next step and God would use us to impact culture in a positive light.”

“Legacy Peak” is an original film which began streaming on Pure Flix. It tells the story of Jason, played by Black, who is on an adventure to win the hearts of Noelle’s kids before they marry.

The plan for them to fly to her parents’ cabin days before she wraps up work quickly falls apart and the adventure turns to a struggle to survive before this new family can start a life together.

“Being a dad is the greatest privilege and honor of my life, but I know I couldn’t do it without my faith in Jesus and following the model that God has given me for fatherhood,” Black says. “This movie is about what real fatherhood looks like – it’s messy and chaotic and requires so much patience and grace. But in the end, the lessons learned and bonds created are unbreakable.”

Black was drawn to the script because Jason is shown in a different light as a father.

“Many Hollywood movies undermine the role of the father,” Black says. “This story empowers men and fathers.”

Black says being able to portray Jason on his journey to fatherhood was incredible.

“Jason doesn’t know anything about fatherhood,” he says. “His father ran away when he was young. This is all new territory for him. He’s willing to take on the responsibility of the children.”

Production took place in the Colorado mountains, where Black describes the weather as night and day.

“We filmed fall heading into winter and one side of the mountain it was cold,” he says. “On the other side it was warmer. The nights we filmed, it was cold and I was hoping that it didn’t show up on camera too much. Especially when we had to do the scenes in the water.”

Black hopes that audiences will be able to see Jason’s journey through the film and recognize themselves a little in the character.

“Jason heart for the kids grows and adversity brings them together,” he says. “I want to encourage men and fathers to go out and watch the movie because it puts them in a good light. This is one for the whole family to see because it’s a story that we all need.”

Now streaming

“Legacy Peak” starring Lucas Black began to stream on Pure Flix on Thursday, Sept. 22.