 Corrales filmmaker's production selected for the Venice Film Festival - Albuquerque Journal

Corrales filmmaker’s production selected for the Venice Film Festival

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

Belinoff
Corrales-based filmmaker Bob Belinoff created the short film, “Almost a Masterpiece.” (Courtesy of Bob Belinoff)

Bob Belinoff wanted to create a project that is meaningful and has purpose.

At 76, the Corrales resident decided to put together a short film called, “Almost a Masterpiece.”

The film was part of the Albuquerque Film and Music Experience which wrapped up a week ago.

“It’s great to have the film being seen,” Belinoff says. “It’s being honored and I appreciate.”

Belinoff is five years and nine films into his post-career career as a maker of short art, documentary and fantasy films.

His nine-minute, mostly silent movie, “Almost a Masterpiece” is also selected to screen at the Venice Film Festival in Los Angeles.

The whimsical nine-minute film follows the trials of an aging filmmaker as he swings for the fences in his final film – he can see it, he can feel it, he can almost taste it – but can he make it?

After working with others for years in the advertising and communication business in New Mexico and California – Belinoff decided to work completely on his own and mostly in his Corrales backyard.

BelinoffThough hardly a digital native, he taught himself enough to wear all the hats in his one-man productions. He is writer, director, editor, producer and on-screen star of most of his films. His crew is a tripod. Sound is a specialty he has never mastered, so there is none, save for lighthearted classical music.

“At a certain age, the end becomes visible somewhere and I wanted to make something about finding meaning and purpose,” he says. “I didn’t want to be serious and I wanted it to be lighthearted. I wanted to deal with the issue.”

Belinoff wanted to tell a story about a guy, himself, who late in life, starts on a new adventure.

“I had a vision in my mind and I think I pulled it off,” he says.

Though the film is nine minutes, it took Belinoff six months to complete.

He takes his time because he is a crew of one.

“I’m a digital idiot,” he explains. “I know about only 11 moves in editing. Everything else I have to wing it.”

He wanted to show that no matter the age, you can have fun.

“It’s important to have fun at every point in your life,” he says. “If you are my age and having fun and discovering something about yourself, it’s a great thing.”

Since 2017, his short films have played in festivals from Moscow to Brooklyn, New York. His primary interest is the art of aging and the creative process.

His 2017 production “Georgia O’Keeffe & Me” won Best Comedy of the Year from the New Mexico Film Production Office. Most of his work leans comedic, though his 2020 solo production, “A Night in the Shelter” is decidedly not, as Belinoff embedded-himself Albuquerque’s West Side homeless shelter for several weeks.

“I’m fascinated with learning something new every day,” he says. “These are the goals that I have right now.”

SEND ME YOUR TIPS: If you know of a movie filming in the state, or are curious about one, email film@ABQjournal.com. Follow me on Twitter @agomezART.

Home » Blogs » Corrales filmmaker’s production selected for the Venice Film Festival

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Corrales filmmaker's production selected for the Venice Film Festival
Blogs
Bob Belinoff's nine-minute, mostly silent movie, ... Bob Belinoff's nine-minute, mostly silent movie, 'Almost a Masterpiece' selected to screen at the Venice Film Festival in Los Angeles.
2
Marble, Safe House and St. Clair join forces to ...
Blogs
As part of Tap Into New ... As part of Tap Into New Mexico Craft a $50 donation will be made to Roadrunner Food Bank for every local retailer or restaurant ...
3
The search for Pepita Redhair to appear on 'Disappeared'
ABQnews Seeker
The search for Pepita Redhair continues ... The search for Pepita Redhair continues after more than two years. The Albuquerque woman was last seen on March 24, 2020, after her mother, ...
4
'Jettison' a sci-fi exploration of the feelings of separation, ...
Blogs
'Jettison,' which will have its New ... 'Jettison,' which will have its New Mexico premiere at Albuquerque Film and Music Experience on Saturday, Sept. 17.
5
Rick Wright: Women's sports did exist after all at ...
College
During my long-ago (1965-69) undergraduate days, ... During my long-ago (1965-69) undergraduate days, as I walked the malls and halls of the University o ...
6
Antonio Fernandez takes the reins of CNM's brewing program
Blogs
Antonio Fernandez, former head brewer at ... Antonio Fernandez, former head brewer at Ponderosa Brewing Co., is now in charge of the brewing component of CNM's Beverage Production and Management program. ...
7
Challenging a parking ticket can be risky gamble
ABQnews Seeker
Challenge a parking ticket, risk paying ... Challenge a parking ticket, risk paying more
8
'The Sound of Us' looks at how music is ...
Blogs
'The Sound of Us' will screen ... 'The Sound of Us' will screen as part of Albuquerque Film and Music Experience at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, at Rodey Theater on ...
9
Quarter Celtic to celebrate Celtoberfest at both locations
Blogs
Celtoberfest will be held on Saturday, ... Celtoberfest will be held on Saturday, Sept. 10, at its brewpub located at 1100 San Mateo Blvd. NE and its taproom at 1930 Juan ...