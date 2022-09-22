 Cine Magnífico concludes with three days of screenings, panels - Albuquerque Journal

Cine Magnífico concludes with three days of screenings, panels

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

A scene from the film, “El sustituto,” which will screen at 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, at the KiMo Theatre. (Courtesy of Instituto Cervantes Albuquerque)

For 10 years Cine Magnífico has given visibility over the years to films and artists from all Spanish-speaking countries.

This year is no different.

The film festival is put on by Instituto Cervantes Albuquerque.

In-person film screenings will be at the KiMo Theatre in Downtown Albuquerque and will take place on Friday, Sept. 23, through Sunday, Sept. 25.

According to Silvia Rodríguez Grijalba, Instituto Cervantes Albuquerque executive director, the festival’s mission is to make the best Latino cinema available to the community of Albuquerque in general, and to film lovers.

With the anniversary year, Rodríguez Grijalba says the festival was able to expand to El Paso for some screenings.

Director Oscar Aibar

One of the guests this year is director Oscar Aibar.

Aibar will take part in a Q&A at 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, after the 3 p.m. screening.

Aibar’s film, “El sustituto,” is a curious and sinister story about former Nazi officer refugees on the most touristic coast of Spain.

With a degree in fine arts and a decade of experience as a comic book scriptwriter, Aibar has also developed a solid career as a film and television director with films such as “El bosc,” “El Gran Vázquez” and series such as “Cuéntame,” one of the longest-running and highest-rated series on Spanish television.

“At Cine Magnífico, the support to the local cinema of New Mexico filmmakers is one of our main objectives,” Rodríguez Grijalba says. “That is why we will dedicate a day to showcase the creativity of three audiovisual creators from our wonderful state: Jordyn Romero, Erica Nguyen and Erik Sanchez, who will also participate in a panel discussion to talk about film and creativity with Shelle Sanchez, director of Arts & Culture of the City of Albuquerque.”

This event will take place at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, at the KiMo.

Rodríguez Grijalba says the festival is supported in part by New Mexico Arts, a division of the Department of Cultural Affairs, and supported in part by the Urban Enhancement Trust Fund, public endowment created by the Albuquerque City Council.

WHEN: Runs Friday, Sept. 23, through Sunday, Sept. 25

WHERE: KiMo Theatre, 423 Central Ave. NW

HOW MUCH: $5-$10 per film, plus fees, at holdmyticket.com. Full schedule available at cinemagnifico.com

