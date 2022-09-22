 Corrales Harvest Festival to feature pet parade, hootenanny and more - Albuquerque Journal

Corrales Harvest Festival to feature pet parade, hootenanny and more

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

The Village of Corrales will be a busy on Saturday, Sept. 24 and Sunday, Sept. 25, as the 37th Annual Corrales Harvest Festival takes place.

The event runs 9 a.m.-5 p.m. both days and takes place beginning at Meadowlark and North to Old Church. This event is put on by the Kiwanis Club of Corrales Foundation.

Tickets are $15 per person. Kids under 12 are free. All proceeds benefit Kiwanis Club of Corrales Foundation.

The Corrales Harvest Festival returns after a two-year hiatus. The two-day event showcases the many charming aspects of the Village of Corrales from its strong agricultural roots to local artists, merchants and historic culture. Admission to the event includes access to Festival Central (Kid’s Korner, Main Food Court, Live Music, Beer Garden & more) as well as all-day, unlimited hay rides through the Village with 11 tractor stops. Each stop features different activities and attractions for the whole family. Vehicle traffic is restricted to provide a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone. Parking for the event is free.

“This event brings out the best of our village and we are thrilled to once again be able to share the agricultural, artistic and historical beauty of our community,” says Lane McIntyre, 2022 Corrales Harvest Festival chairperson. “This is such an important fundraiser for the Kiwanis Club of Corrales. It provides the funding for us to send less advantaged children to Kamp Kiwanis, helps us fund our August School Shopping Spree providing clothing to less advantaged children, and other projects to help those, especially children, in need.”

After a day of fun at the festival, make your way to the Corrales Soccer Fields for the Annual Saturday Night Hootenanny Dance! This year’s dance features rock ‘n roll band Bad Habit & The Enablers. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. with music from 7-10 p.m. Food trucks and a beer garden are on-site. Adult tickets are just $20 and children 16 and under are free with a paying parent. Tickets can be purchased at the gate or in advance at corralesharvestfestival.com.

At 9 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, the Harvest Festival kicks off with the infamous Corrales Pet Parade featuring the newly-elected Corrales Pet Mayor. This year’s parade theme is “Minions!” The parade begins at Target Road near the north end of the Village’s Commercial District and continues south to the Corrales Recreation Center at 100 Jones Road.

Voting for the Pet Mayor runs through Sept. 24. Online voting is available on the Harvest Festival website at corralesharvestfestival.com.

