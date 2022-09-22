Marble, Safe House and St. Clair join forces to benefit the Roadrunner Food Bank

Many New Mexicans suffer from food insecurity and the problem is getting worse in the state.

In 2018, Tap Into New Mexico Craft was launched to help curb hunger through donations benefiting Roadrunner Food Bank.

This year, Lescombes Family Vineyards/St. Clair, Marble Brewery and Safe House Distilling have partnered with Republic National Distributing Company of New Mexico and Roadrunner Food Bank for September 2022 Tap Into New Mexico Craft month.

As part of the campaign, a $50 donation will be made to Roadrunner Food Bank for every local retailer or restaurant that carries products from Marble, Safe House and St. Clair. A list of participating retailers and restaurants can be found at tapnmcraft.com.

“I would say (there are) between 75 to 100 different displays or placements in the market,” said Sandra Pacheco, national sales director for Lescombes Family Vineyards. “And we’re trying to exceed that this year. We are highlighting this program the entire month of September, as is Marble and Safe House. And we’re doing different events throughout the month that help contribute to not only the understanding of the program, but also by providing support.”

All of the participating brands will bring their teams to volunteer at the Roadrunner Food Bank.

“Coming together with our friends at St. Clair and Safe House is paramount in the fight to end hunger in New Mexico,” said Barbie Gonzalez, president of Marble Brewery, in a Tap Into Craft news release. “We hope this program reinforces support and awareness for the Roadrunner Food Bank which continues to feed thousands of New Mexicans.”

Every donation counts.

“One dollar can provide up to five meals,” Pacheco said. “So it’s a lot with just a little.”

In New Mexico, one in four children and one in six adults experience hunger. The state ranks worst for childhood hunger among all states in the U.S., according to the news release. More statistics and information about Roadrunner Food Bank can be found at rrfb.org.

“Based on the past couple of years, and through the pandemic, things have gotten worse in New Mexico and not better with regard to hunger,” Pacheco said. “… So we’re just trying to put something together that brings New Mexico businesses, those that are providing handcrafted beverages and those that support the beverages, to help give back to our community.”

According to Hunger In America Report statistics, 90% of hungry households have an annual income of less than $20,000 a year and the rest report having no income at all. About 60% of hungry households reported choosing between paying for medicine or medical care and food in the last year.

“In its fifth year, the Tap into New Mexico Craft program directly supports the needs of New Mexico hungry families through Roadrunner Food Bank,” Pacheco states in the news release. “This is a month during the year when a New Mexico craft winery, distillery and brewery along with our distributor, partner together to help fight food insecurity. As a New Mexico company, we believe it is our responsibility to lift up and support our local community as our local community supports our brands throughout the year. Working together, we can make a difference.”