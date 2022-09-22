 Casting Crowns to make Rio Rancho tour stop supporting new album 'The Healer' - Albuquerque Journal

Casting Crowns to make Rio Rancho tour stop supporting new album ‘The Healer’

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

Grammy Award-winning Christian rock group Casting Crowns will perform at the Rio Rancho Events Center at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23. (Courtesy of Debra Akins)

Mark Hall’s life has been filled with many blessings.

For each one, he’s thankful.

Yet, it’s the latest life blessing that he’s having the most fun with.

“I just welcomed my first grandchild into the world,” Hall says. “It’s been totally a dream and he’ll get pretty much anything he wants.”

Though Hall is basking in the glow of being a new grandfather, he knows there’s still work to be done.

That comes in the form of production rehearsals for “The Healer Tour,” which his band, Casting Crowns, is headlining.

The tour is slated to make a stop at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, at the Rio Rancho Events Center. Opening for the tour is Cain and Anne Wilson.

Casting Crowns is touring in support of its album, “The Healer,” which was released on Jan. 14. A deluxe edition was released on Aug. 26, with four additional songs.

“I knew there were going to be a lot of songs and I felt like we really have something to say,” Hall says. “We released the first half a few months back. The new songs just came out and it gives people a chance to fully listen to the songs and bond with them.”

Hall started the contemporary Christian rock band in 1999. Along the way, the band has picked up a Grammy Award, as well as a Dove Award. The band has also sold millions of albums and Hall is a youth pastor in Atlanta.

He splits his time between the two.

Hall and crew began to write songs for “The Healer” during the height of the pandemic, when touring fizzled out.

It was then, Hall was out helping people navigate the pandemic through the teachings.

“The very first Wednesday night we had to have church, but it was not in person,” he says. “I shared with them the 23rd Psalm that talks about Jesus being our shepherd and how our hearts are resourceful. When we’re going through a hard time, we’ll find a way to get through it.”

Hall began to write as he was inspired by the people he was working with.

He’s currently worked on the set list, which can be cumbersome.

While the catalog is deep, Hall doesn’t have a favorite song to perform.

Though, the single “Crazy People” from “The Healer,” seem to resonate with an audience, he says.

“We play that song and the audience gets all over it,” he says. “That’s been a really fun one to put into the set and just have fun with it.”

Casting Crowns The Healer Tour
With Cain, Anne Wilson

WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23

WHERE: Rio Rancho Events Center, 3001 Civic Center Circle NE, Rio Rancho

HOW MUCH: Tickets start at $29.50, plus fees, at ticketmaster.com

