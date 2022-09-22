 What to do this week: Sept. 23-29, 2022 - Albuquerque Journal

What to do this week: Sept. 23-29, 2022

By Ivan Leonard / Journal Staff Writer

The gates open at 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, and Saturday, Sept. 24, for ¡Globalquerque! at the National Hispanic Cultural Center, 1701 Fourth St. SW. (Cathryn Cunningham/Journal)

As we get deeper into fall, football season is in full effect. Alabama’s receivers do not look that great, but we will wake up and they are still in the playoff. Nick Saban is inevitable.

See the world at ¡Globalquerque!
Since 2005, the event has brought in top musical performers from across the globe. The gates open at 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, and Saturday, Sept. 24, at the National Hispanic Cultural Center, 1701 Fourth St. SW. The event utilizes multiple stages at the NHCC, including the Plaza Mayor, the Albuquerque Journal Theatre, and the History and Literary Arts courtyard (the Fountain Stage), and features a Global Village of craft, culture, and cuisine, and a variety of workshops, demonstrations and other family activities, along with two nights of performances from around the globe. Tickets range from $20-$70 and are available at globalquerque.org.

 

Get your kicks
University of New Mexico women’s soccer team takes on Colorado State University at 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, at UNM Soccer Complex, 1800 Avenida Cesar Chavez SE.Tickets start at $5, plus fees, and can be purchased at golobos.com.

 

Sculpture Garden tour
From 11 a.m. until noon on Saturday, Sept. 24, and Wednesday, Sept. 28, the Albuquerque Museum, 2000 Mountain Road NW, hosts its twice-a-week tours of the sculpture garden.
A docent leads the tour and shares stories about the artists and their works. The tour is included with paid admission. Adults are $6 and NM residents are $5. Seniors are $4 and children ages 4-12 are $3. Tickets can be purchased at holdmyticket.com.

 

Work the runway
Gottmik, Jaida Essence Hall, Naomi Smalls and Violet Chachki. Their artistry was enough to grab the attention of RuPaul. Nearly a dozen drag performers will take the stage as part of “RuPaul’s Drag Race Werq the World Tour” at 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, at Kiva Auditorium, 401 Second St. NW.
Tickets start at $50, plus fees at ticketmaster.com.

 

See a train up close
From 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, head out to see the New Mexico Steam Locomotive and Railroad Historical Society Open House, 1833 Eighth St. NW. According to organizers, this is New Mexico’s only working main-line steam locomotive in the ATSF 2926.
Hot dogs and drinks will be provided along with a tour of the locomotive and live music. The group has been working since 1999 to restore a main-line steam locomotive, AT&SF #2926, to fully operational condition.
This event is free and tickets are not required. More information can be found at 2926.us.

 

It’s electric
From 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, head out to the Village of Los Ranchos de Albuquerque for the Los Ranchos All-Electric Car Show at Hartnett Park, 6718 Rio Grande NW.
The event, which features all-electric cars, is part of National Drive Electric Week to raise awareness of the many perks of all-electric vehicles (EVs). Private owners and dealers of electric vehicles will be available to answer questions. This show is free to the public. Registration and more information can be found at eventbrite.com.

 

 

Don’t change the channel
Dance music phenom Channel Tres is on his national tour and will make a stop at Electric Playhouse, 5201 Ouray Road NW, at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28. The Compton, California, native has created a niche for himself in electronic dance music. He’s teamed up with Tyler, the Creator and Tinashe on tracks. Tickets are $19.99, plus fees, in advance and $25 at the door. Information can be found at electricplayhouse.com.

 

Got an event we should know about? Reach out to Ivan Leonard at ileonard@abqjournal.com
