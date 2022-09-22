 Isotopes sustain record-tying loss in Texas - Albuquerque Journal

Isotopes sustain record-tying loss in Texas

By Randy Harrison / Journal Sports Editor

‘TOPES THURSDAY: At Sugar Land

6:05 p.m., 610 AM/95.9 FM

PROBABLES: Isotopes RHP Karl Kauffman (3-4, 6.67) vs. Space Cowboys RHP Forrest Whitley (0-2, 7.09)

WEDNESDAY: Host Sugar Land rallied for a 4-3 victory over the Isotopes in a matinee game. Albuquerque had home runs from D.J. Peterson and Brenton Doyle. Ezequiel Tovar, Jimmy Herron and Doyle had two hits. The Isotopes tied the 2015 team with the most losses (82) in a season. Albuquerque has allowed 1,009 total runs in 2022 — the most in a season in the minors since 2007 when the High Desert Mavericks allowed 1,085.

NOTE: Tovar after the game was called up to the parent Colorado Rockies, according to MLB.com.

(Click here for Wednesday’s box score, here for Pacific Coast League standings.)

