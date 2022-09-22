 Meow Wolf adds Eric Piner to executive team - Albuquerque Journal

Meow Wolf adds Eric Piner to executive team

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

Eric Piner is the latest hire for Meow Wolf, where he will be senior vice president of Project Management. (Courtesy of Meow Wolf)

Meow Wolf is adding to its leadership.

The Santa Fe-based immersive arts and entertainment company announced the Eric Piner will be the senior vice president of Project Management.

He will spearhead the planning and execution of all attractions and exhibition projects.

“After my first conversation with Meow Wolf leadership, I was drawn to what I recognized as the right culture combined with exciting and uniquely impactful projects,” Piner said. “The desire to be in Santa Fe is based on my philosophy that relationships build projects, and there is no better way to do that than being present.”

Piner’s management experience in the design and construction world includes work at Walt Disney World’s Design and Engineering division and later in Universal’s Creative division to provide project management of two new theme parks; Universal’s Islands of Adventure and Universal Studios Japan.

After operating his own consulting firm, Eric most recently led a large project team to develop an entire land for Universal’s Epic Universe project, and has recently relocated from Central Florida to Santa Fe.

“Solid project management is critical to our future growth and has never been fully formalized to this level. Based on Piner’s background alone, we are thrilled to have him as part of the leadership spearheading this effort,” said Jose Tolosa, Meow Wolf CEO. “Eric is a great fit for an organization comprised of individuals who inspire creativity in people’s lives through art and exploration, so that our combined imaginations can transform the world we live in.”

Meow Wolf opened its first permanent installation, “House of Eternal Return,” in 2016. It has since opened “Omega Mart” in Las Vegas, Nevada and “Convergence Station” in Denver.

The company announced expansion into two Texas locations — Grapevine, Texas in 2023 and Houston in 2024.

