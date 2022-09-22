 Passenger arrested after seen punching a flight attendant - Albuquerque Journal

Passenger arrested after seen punching a flight attendant

By Associated Press

FORT WORTH, Texas — Passengers and crew members restrained a passenger who was caught on video slugging a flight attendant on an American Airlines flight.

The FBI said Thursday that the man was arrested after the plane landed in Los Angeles and took the man off the plane.

The incident happened Wednesday on a flight from San Jose del Cabo in Mexico to Los Angeles International Airport. Video posted by another passenger showed the man running down the aisle and punching a male flight attendant in the back of the head or neck as the crew member walked in the other direction.

The president of the Association of Professional Flight Attendants, the union representing American’s cabin crews, said the passenger had exhibited “dangerous, life-threatening behavior.”

“Thankfully, the crew and passengers subdued the passenger, and the flight landed safely,” said the union official, Julie Hedrick. “This violent behavior puts the safety of all passengers and crew in jeopardy and must stop.”

Airline spokesman Curtis Blessing said American has banned the man from ever traveling on the airline. He said American was helping law enforcement investigate the incident.

Home » News » Nation » Passenger arrested after seen punching a flight attendant

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Aviation enthusiasts boldly take to the skies in self-built ...
ABQnews Seeker
Land of Enchantment Fly-In and Airport ... Land of Enchantment Fly-In and Airport Open House set for Saturday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Double Eagle II
2
APD officer shoots rock-throwing man in NE ABQ
ABQnews Seeker
APD arrests man they say was ... APD arrests man they say was trying to break into a gas station
3
Video shows Los Lunas prison inmate beaten as guards ...
ABQnews Seeker
ACLU official says video from Los ... ACLU official says video from Los Lunas prison raises 'troubling concerns'
4
State previously bused migrants from the border
ABQnews Seeker
Today, there is little, if any, ... Today, there is little, if any, talk of such a solution
5
Time to get lost in a corn maze
ABQnews Seeker
The Land of Enchantment's inaugural corn ... The Land of Enchantment's inaugural corn maze owes its origins to an outbreak of phytophthora &ndas ...
6
PNM hosts electrifying demonstration
Balloon Fiesta
Balloon crashes need special care Balloon crashes need special care
7
Details released in deadly August police shooting
ABQnews Seeker
Incident sparked a protest at the ... Incident sparked a protest at the scene; family has filed a lawsuit against city
8
A 'heart for kids'
ABQnews Seeker
Beloved Sandia High School teacher dies ... Beloved Sandia High School teacher dies at 55
9
ABQ homeless population down by 256
ABQnews Seeker
Cold weather in January, when the ... Cold weather in January, when the count was taken, may have lowered the total
10
Couy Griffin appeals ban from public office
ABQnews Seeker
Former Otero County commissioner invokes free ... Former Otero County commissioner invokes free speech guarantees