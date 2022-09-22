 City tidying up for company - Albuquerque Journal

City tidying up for company

By ABQJournal News Staff

The city is putting its best foot forward with a cleanup effort in advance of the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta.

As part of the annual “Company’s Comin'” cleanup of Balloon Fiesta Park and the surrounding areas, volunteers will gather at 9 a.m. on Saturday outside the Anderson Abruzzo Albuquerque International Balloon Museum, 9201 Balloon Museum Drive.

The effort is being coordinated by the Solid Waste Management and Parks and Recreation departments, which will provide the volunteers with all the cleanup supplies and tools needed, as well as shuttle service from site to site.

As part of that campaign, neighborhoods throughout Albuquerque will be conducting their own cleanup efforts.

 

