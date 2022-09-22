 108 laid to rest in county's indigent memorial service - Albuquerque Journal

108 laid to rest in county’s indigent memorial service

By Jessica Dyer / Journal Staff Writer

Bernalillo County Commissioner Walt Benson places a flower on a casket during the county’s unclaimed and indigent memorial burial service Thursday at Fairview Memorial Park. (Chancey Bush/Journal)

On a warm late-September morning, a small crowd gathered in a Southeast Albuquerque cemetery to honor 108 people they did not know.

The public memorial service represented the final goodbye for 72 men and 36 women — six of them military veterans — who died in Bernalillo County but had no one to claim their bodies or pay for their burials.

The county’s unclaimed and indigent burial service is the “right thing to do,” County Commissioner Debbie O’Malley said during Thursday’s ceremony at Fairview Memorial Park.

While county governments are legally required to bury or cremate unclaimed individuals who died in their jurisdiction, Bernalillo County lays them to rest with a full-fledged service. There was a eulogy, a bagpiper and a reading of all 108 names as attendees placed flowers on two caskets containing cremated remains.

“We don’t know much about the lives that they led; we don’t know about their ups, their downs that they went through, the great achievements they achieved throughout their lives or the tragedies or loss they may have endured. But we do know at the end of their lives, they probably weren’t receiving the dignity, honor and respect that they deserved,” Deacon Stephen Sais said during the eulogy. “But today we get to change that.”

The county has conducted the memorial burial annually since 2012, laying to rest over 1,000 people so far, according to online reports. The shared interment sites are marked each year with a headstone; previous inscriptions include “We celebrate each of you, we give you a proper farewell, your place in our Community will never be a shell” and “Every life leaves a light that will be remembered.”

O’Malley said she did not know the exact circumstances that left the individuals without friends or family to arrange their services, but suggested that it may sometimes be forces beyond their control.

“I don’t think we should judge them,” O’Malley said, adding that they still deserved a special goodbye. “This (service) is the least we can do.”

O’Malley, Walt Benson and Charlene Pyskoty all represented the Bernalillo County Commission at the event. County Sheriff Manuel Gonzales also attended as did several county employees.

Lisa Sedillo-White, the deputy county manager overseeing the unclaimed and indigent cremation program, said county staff go above and beyond their legal duty with the decedents in their care.

“We do have to recognize that here in Bernalillo County … we do have individuals that for whatever reason, whatever walk of life they had, they didn’t have family by their side,” she said. “But we in Bernalillo County on this day … we are their family.”

Home » ABQnews Seeker » 108 laid to rest in county’s indigent memorial service

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
108 laid to rest in county's indigent memorial service
ABQnews Seeker
On a warm late-September morning, a ... On a warm late-September morning, a small crowd gathered in a Southeast Albuquerque cemetery to honor 108 people they did not know. The public ...
2
UNM’s Iranian Student Association organizes candlelight vigil
ABQnews Seeker
The University of New Mexico's Iranian ... The University of New Mexico's Iranian Student Association will hold a candlelight vigil Friday in honor of an Iranian woman whose family says she ...
3
BCSO investigating shooting in South Valley
ABQnews Seeker
Deputies are investigating a shooting Thursday ... Deputies are investigating a shooting Thursday afternoon in Southwest Albuquerque. The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office said, on Twitter that the shooting happened sometime before ...
4
City tidying up for company
ABQnews Seeker
The city is putting its best ... The city is putting its best foot forward with a cleanup effort in advance of the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta. As part of the ...
5
Morphy Lake reopens after wildfire
ABQnews Seeker
Morphy Lake State Park will reopen ... Morphy Lake State Park will reopen on Sept. 23, after being closed for several months because of the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire. The park ...
6
Meow Wolf adds Eric Piner to executive team
ABQnews Seeker
Meow Wolf is adding to its ... Meow Wolf is adding to its leadership. The Santa Fe-based immersive arts and entertainment company announced the Eric Piner will be the senior vice ...
7
State previously bused migrants from the border
ABQnews Seeker
Today, there is little, if any, ... Today, there is little, if any, talk of such a solution
8
Time to get lost in a corn maze
ABQnews Seeker
The Land of Enchantment's inaugural corn ... The Land of Enchantment's inaugural corn maze owes its origins to an outbreak of phytophthora &ndas ...
9
APD officer shoots rock-throwing man in NE ABQ
ABQnews Seeker
APD arrests man they say was ... APD arrests man they say was trying to break into a gas station