Police serving arrest warrant find person dead in NE ABQ

Police found a person dead inside the home where they had gone to serve an arrest warrant Thursday afternoon in Northeast Albuquerque.

Daren DeAguero, an Albuquerque police spokesman, said around 4:30 p.m. officers went to arrest a person at a home in the 12200 block of Vienna NE, near Tramway and Montgomery.

“Once the Officers arrived they discovered a lifeless individual inside the residence,” he said. “Homicide Detectives are currently conducting the investigation.”

DeAguero did not give any other details.