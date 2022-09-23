 Editorial: Military members deserve clarity on NM election laws - Albuquerque Journal

Editorial: Military members deserve clarity on NM election laws

By Albuquerque Journal Editorial Board

Article V of the state Constitution says a person must have “resided continuously in New Mexico for five years” prior to the election to be eligible to serve as governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, auditor, treasurer, attorney general or commissioner of public lands.

But Article VII of the state Constitution says no one absent New Mexico while employed in the service of the United States or the state shall lose residency in New Mexico, no matter how long they’ve been gone. The state’s Uniform Military and Overseas Voters Act takes it a step farther, stating New Mexicans overseas are still eligible to register at their last place of residence in New Mexico, even if their last address is no longer a recognized residential address.

The competing principles of the five-year “live-in-New Mexico” requirement to hold a state office and allowing military members to retain their residency status in New Mexico came to a head recently in a Democratic-backed lawsuit challenging Republican candidate Jeremy Gay’s eligibility to run for attorney general.

Democrats claimed Gay, a former judge advocate in the Marine Corps, moved to Gallup in 2019 — about a year and a half short of the constitutional requirement. According to the lawsuit, Gay was registered to vote in Florida through 2018 and was stationed in California when he left the Marine Corps in May 2019 and moved to Gallup.

However, state GOP chairman Steve Pearce says Gay has called New Mexico home since 2014. Gay’s campaign manager says Gay’s wife was born and raised in Gallup.

First Judicial District Court Judge T. Glenn Ellington ruled the lawsuit filed Sept. 7 was too late in the process since ballots for the Nov. 8 election have already been certified, and that removing Gay from ballots would disenfranchise GOP voters because a statutory deadline to fill ballot vacancies has passed. Gay’s attorneys noted he was chosen as the Republican nominee for attorney general at the GOP preprimary convention in February.

Even an attorney representing Democratic Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver testified in favor of dismissing the lawsuit, saying the deadline to remove candidates from the ballot was Aug. 30.

Still, details about Gay’s New Mexico residency remain in dispute.

State and federal laws show great deference to our military members when it comes to maintaining residency in their home states, as they should. It’s unfortunate the judge’s ruling didn’t specifically address Gay’s residency and clear up conflicting clauses in the state Constitution, and it is important to get some clarity. No New Mexican serving our nation’s armed forces overseas or out of state should be required to rent or buy a property here so they can also serve our state by running for office.

This editorial first appeared in the Albuquerque Journal. It was written by members of the editorial board and is unsigned as it represents the opinion of the newspaper rather than the writers.

Home » Opinion » Editorials » Editorial: Military members deserve clarity on NM election laws

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Editorial: Military members deserve clarity on NM election laws
Editorials
Article V of the state Constitution ... Article V of the state Constitution says a person must have "resided continuously in New Mexic ...
2
Editorial: UNM is right to protect all flavors of ...
Editorials
If there's a silver lining to ... If there's a silver lining to the national attention of angry protesters storming a ballroom t ...
3
Editorial: Creative leadership key to economic growth
Editorials
New Mexicans can rattle off the ... New Mexicans can rattle off the list of challenges our state faces attracting new and growing curren ...
4
Editorial: A $161 million lesson in why you need ...
Editorials
Bernalillo County Commissioner Debbie O'Malley says ... Bernalillo County Commissioner Debbie O'Malley says the Behavioral Health Initiative seems to ...
5
Editorial: Ivey-Soto fiasco fueled by secrecy and flawed process
Editorials
Whether one thinks state Sen. Daniel ... Whether one thinks state Sen. Daniel Ivey-Soto should stay or go, the shrouded process in which sexu ...
6
Editorial: Children's Code should not provide CYFD a shield ...
Editorials
The appalling child-abuse case in Texico, ... The appalling child-abuse case in Texico, N.M., should be the last straw t ...
7
Editorial: Another day, another open-records rebuke
Editorials
We should hope a state district ... We should hope a state district judge's ruling that Rio Rancho cannot use the state's Ch ...
8
Editorial: Who are ABQ's at-will workers really serving?
Editorials
It's nice work if you can ... It's nice work if you can get it — a Journal analysis shows Albuquerque has 6,911 full-t ...
9
Editorial: NM's rolling in cash; vote no to keep ...
Editorials
It sounds like the right thing ... It sounds like the right thing to do: Take a little more money out of a huge trust fund to spend on ...