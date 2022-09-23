 Boxing: Jose Luis Sanchez relishes chance at upset in Friday card. - Albuquerque Journal

Boxing: Jose Luis Sanchez relishes chance at upset in Friday card.

By Rick Wright / Journal Staff Writer

By now, Albuquerque’s fighting Sanchez family – father and trainer Pepe, sons José Luís and Jason – know the script by heart.

Accept a fight against a top prospect, a fight that the promoter neither wants nor expects you to win.

Prepare fully, ad lib in the ring as best you can, and let ’em fall where they may.

“At the end of the day, it’s all the same once you’re in the ring,” José Luís Sanchez, far better known to family and friends as “Güero,” said Thursday on the eve of his eight-round welterweight bout in Newark, New Jersey on Friday against unbeaten prospect Jahi Tucker (5:30 p.m., streaming at espn+). “It’s just you and your opponent.”

The bout is on the undercard of a junior lightweight world title fight between champion Shakur Stevenson and challenger Robson ConceiçÃ£o.

Sanchez (11-2-1, four knockouts) was listed Thursday afternoon as anywhere from a 9-to-1 to 12-to-1 underdog. Tucker (8-0, five KOs), a flashy 19-year-old from Deer Park, New York, was a 2018 junior national amateur champion.

The Sanchezes, though, have beaten long odds before. Jason Sanchez, a prohibitive underdog against Top Rank contract fighter Jean Carlos Rivera, beat Rivera by unanimous decision in October 2018.

That upset victory led to a Top Rank contract, a world title shot and some good money for the younger Sanchez brother.

Of course, sometimes the ad libs don’t make the final cut. Last September, Güero Sanchez lost by lopsided unanimous decision to Xander Zayas, another prized Top Rank prospect, in Tucson.

He’s impressed with Tucker, Sanchez said in a phone interview from Newark, but – being a decade older than his opponent – hardly intimidated.

“He’s fast,” Sanchez said of Tucker. “He moves, but I feel like I’m stronger. So I’m gonna go in there and put on the pressure.

“… “It’s gonna be a good fight, a tough fight, but I feel like I’m gonna beat this guy.”

At 29, Sanchez said he feels no now-or-never pressure to win a fight that might secure him the main-event status he has yet to achieve and the big money he has yet to make.

The work has been done, he said. Now, “It’s just another fight. I am getting older, but I feel good. I feel I’m at my best right now.”

WEIGHTY ISSUES: Sanchez weighed in initially at 148.4 pounds on Thursday, then doffed his shorts and weighed in again (screened from those in attendance) and weighed 148.2. Because the bout was contracted at 148 pounds, Sanchez was given two hours to lose the excess two-tenths.

Tucker weighed in at 147.8 pounds.

Sanchez’s weight issue was nothing, though, compared to Stevenson’s. The 2016 Olympic silver medalist weighed 131.6 pounds, 1.6 pounds over the junior lightweight limit, and was stripped of his WBC and WBO titles.

The fight will go on, with ConçeicÃ£o eligible to capture both vacated title belts should he win.

Friday
Pro Boxing: Jose Luis Sanchez vs. Jahi Tucker, Prudential Center, Newark, N.J. ESPN+ (streaming), 5:30 p.m.

 

Home » From the newspaper » Boxing: Jose Luis Sanchez relishes chance at upset in Friday card.

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Boxing: Jose Luis Sanchez relishes chance at upset in ...
Boxing/MMA
By now, Albuquerque's fighting Sanchez family ... By now, Albuquerque's fighting Sanchez family – father and trainer Pepe, sons José Lu ...
2
Combat sports: Dodson cashes in
Boxing/MMA
  Thanks to his immense popularity ...   Thanks to his immense popularity and name recognition in the Albuquerque-area combat-sports community, John “The Magician” Dodson was paid $75,000 — almost twice ...
3
Combat sports note: Moreu signs with management in Atlanta
Boxing/MMA
Albuquerque boxer Sharahya Moreu is ready, ... Albuquerque boxer Sharahya Moreu is ready, more than ready, to turn pro after a long and successful ...
4
Bare-knuckles fighting: Dodson brothers make quick work of foes
Boxing/MMA
The Dodson brothers -- John and ... The Dodson brothers -- John and Eric -- each made quick work of their opponents at BKFC 28 in Rio Rancho on Saturday night.
5
Dodson brothers ready to let fists fly in Saturday ...
Boxing/MMA
11-fight Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship card ... 11-fight Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship card first of its kind in NM
6
Persistent Las Cruces boxer Ginithan earns Golden Glove crown
Boxing/MMA
Won three bouts in Tulsa to ... Won three bouts in Tulsa to take the 146-pound title belt
7
The gloves come off at NM's first-ever full bare-knuckle ...
Boxing/MMA
Bare-knuckle fighting fits Christine Ferea like ... Bare-knuckle fighting fits Christine Ferea like a glove.See what we did there?< ...
8
Golden Gloves boxing: Ginithan advances to title bout
Boxing/MMA
In Tulsa, Oklahoma, Las Cruces amateur ... In Tulsa, Oklahoma, Las Cruces amateur boxer Samantha Ginithan defeated California's Carson Crawford by split (4-1) decision Friday night in a women's 146-pound semifinal ...
9
Combat sports: FightWorld at FIT
Boxing/MMA
The FightWorld MMA franchise is returning ... The FightWorld MMA franchise is returning to Albuquerque’s FIT-NHB gym for the third time this year, with a 13-fight all-amateur card scheduled for Saturday. ...