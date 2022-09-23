 Sports Speak Up! Lobo Moon reminds me of Urlacher - Albuquerque Journal

Sports Speak Up! Lobo Moon reminds me of Urlacher

By ABQJournal News Staff

I DON’T KNOW if it is wishful thinking on my part, but I see a lot of physical similarities between Cody Moon and Brian Urlacher. Both tall, skinny lookalike linebackers with determined mean streaks. One can only hope that Cody Moon would walk in Urlacher’s footsteps and become the force that he was for Lobo football.

— Bob, UNM Area

GLAD TO HEAR that Robert Sarver is going to sell the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury. I just wish the NBA had made him do that as part of the punishment for his disgusting … bigotry. I also hope that Brett Favre will be criminally investigated and sent away if he was part of a scam to defraud the poorest of the poor in Mississippi so his daughter could have a new volleyball stadium in his alma mater at the University of Southern Mississippi.

— Rich, Corrales

ANOTHER WNBA season is in the books. Another year with revenue less than 1% of NBA revenue. Another $10 million dollars in losses that must be covered by the NBA. After 25 years of disastrous financials, it’s hard to understand why the WNBA still exists. Does Title IX apply?

— Nathan, Albuquerque

Home » Sports » Sports Speak Up! Lobo Moon reminds me of Urlacher

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Boxing: Jose Luis Sanchez relishes chance at upset in ...
Boxing/MMA
By now, Albuquerque's fighting Sanchez family ... By now, Albuquerque's fighting Sanchez family – father and trainer Pepe, sons José Lu ...
2
Sports Speak Up! Lobo Moon reminds me of Urlacher
Featured Sports
I DON'T KNOW if it is ... I DON'T KNOW if it is wishful thinking on my part, but I see a lot of physical similarities between Cody Moon and Brian ...
3
As Tucker tourney tees off, Carlon transitions to new ...
College
About 12 years ago, a young ... About 12 years ago, a young Sean Carlon walked around UNM Championship Golf Course to watch golfers ...
4
Prep football predictions for this week (Sept. 22-24)
Featured Sports
5
Isotopes sustain record-tying loss in Texas
Featured Sports
'TOPES THURSDAY: At Sugar Land 6:05 ... 'TOPES THURSDAY: At Sugar Land 6:05 p.m., 610 AM/95.9 FM PROBABLES: Isotopes RHP Karl Kauffman (3-4, 6.67) vs. Space Cowboys RHP Forrest Whitley (0-2, ...
6
UNM AD Nuñez: Trip back to LSU is 'about ...
College
One of Eddie Nuñez's first duties ... One of Eddie Nuñez's first duties upon his start as the University of New Mexico's athletic d ...
7
Virgen: Sandia Junior PGA team's stirring run bodes well ...
Featured Sports
It's best to remember the following ... It's best to remember the following names of junior golfers because they're on the path to becoming ...
8
USTA men's tennis event comes to UNM next week
Featured Sports
A United States Tennis Association (USTA)/ITF ... A United States Tennis Association (USTA)/ITF Pro Circuit men's event is coming to the University of ...
9
Back to the Bayou: Game at LSU returns Lobo ...
College
University of New Mexico senior defensive ... University of New Mexico senior defensive end Justin Harris, one of four Lobos from Louisiana, isn't ...