Sports Speak Up! Lobo Moon reminds me of Urlacher

I DON’T KNOW if it is wishful thinking on my part, but I see a lot of physical similarities between Cody Moon and Brian Urlacher. Both tall, skinny lookalike linebackers with determined mean streaks. One can only hope that Cody Moon would walk in Urlacher’s footsteps and become the force that he was for Lobo football.

— Bob, UNM Area

GLAD TO HEAR that Robert Sarver is going to sell the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury. I just wish the NBA had made him do that as part of the punishment for his disgusting … bigotry. I also hope that Brett Favre will be criminally investigated and sent away if he was part of a scam to defraud the poorest of the poor in Mississippi so his daughter could have a new volleyball stadium in his alma mater at the University of Southern Mississippi.

— Rich, Corrales

ANOTHER WNBA season is in the books. Another year with revenue less than 1% of NBA revenue. Another $10 million dollars in losses that must be covered by the NBA. After 25 years of disastrous financials, it’s hard to understand why the WNBA still exists. Does Title IX apply?

— Nathan, Albuquerque