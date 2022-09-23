Prep football: Highland blanks Hope Christian 28-0

Highland made the best of a messy and wet homecoming night Thursday.

The Hornets got three touchdowns from sophomore running back Amiri Mumba — the middle of those three was practically in slow motion — and Highland thumped Hope Christian 28-0 at Milne Stadium.

The game went to a weather delay, including some fierce rain, at the same moment the first half ended, and it was 87 minutes from the final play of the first half to the first snap of the second half.

Both halves were dominated by the Hornets (3-1), particuarly the second 24 minutes.

Highland controlled the opening two quarters statistically, outgaining the Huskies 165-23, but only had a one-score advantage, 6-0 at halftime. And that was only because Highland finally cashed in with a red zone opportunity after blowing a couple of earlier chances on penalties and a turnover. That included a 15-play drive on the Hornets’ first drive, but flags destroyed that chance. A second drive was going nicely until quarterback Alex Lopez was intercepted.

Finally, late in the half, after a short punt by the Huskies (2-3-1), Highland had the ball at the Hope 40 and scored six plays later, with Mumba covering the final 16 yards on a nifty run along the sideline. A 2-point run attempt failed.

When the game resumed after the delay, Highland was sharp.

The Hornets took the opening kickoff in the third quarter and drove 70 yards on 15 plays, all on the ground. Mumba’s 9-yard TD run capped the drive, but it was a very long score, by time.

He was stacked up by the Hope defense at about the 4. The Huskies defense surrounded him and stood him up. Then the Highland offense got involved. It became a pushing match, with nearly every player on the field pushing one way or another. After about 10 seconds, the Hive offense had shoved Mumba over the goal line for a 14-0 lead.

Following an interception, Highland got the ball at the Huskies 15, and scored five plays later on Mumba’s third TD, from 5 yards out. A 2-point run made it 22-0 in the final minute of the third quarter.

Mumba and Lopez both had 100-plus yards rushing.

Mumba finished with 154 yards on 29 carries, while Lopez went for 134 yards on 23 attempts.

The Highland defense was superb throughout and never let the Huskies cross the 50.

Hope Christian finished with just three first downs and 29 total yards, including minus-1 yard rushing.

Lopez had the final score, a 3-yard touchdown run midway through the fourth quarter.

HIGHLAND 28, HOPE CHRISTIAN 0

Hope 0 0 0 0 — 0

Highland 0 6 16 6 — 28

Scoring: H, Amiri Mumba 16 run (pass failed); H, Mumba 9 run (Mumba run); H, Mumba 5 run (Eliab Lopez run); H, Alex Lopez 3 run (kick failed). Records: Hi 3-1; Ho 2-3-1.

First downs: Ho 3; Hi 20. Rushes-yards: Ho 13-(minus-1); Hi 47-312. Passing: Ho 6-11-1—30; Hi 5-7-1—58. Total offense: Ho 29; Hi 370. Punts-avg.: Ho 4-45.5; Hi 0-0. Fumbles-lost: Ho 3-1; Hi 3-0. Penalties-yards: Ho 3-15; Hi 7-60.

ALSO THURSDAY NIGHT: At Nusenda Community Stadium, Atrisco Heritage (5-1) scored 30 first-half points in a 44-21 victory over Capital (3-3). That game was called late in the fourth quarter due to lightning. Dean Marquez threw two long touchdown passes in the first quarter as Atrisco Heritage scored the game’s first 24 points. Latavious Morris and Marquise Renfro both had multiple scores for Atrisco Heritage. … Belen (1-5) scored on its opening possession, but it was all Mayfield after that as the Trojans (3-3) beat the Eagles 49-7 at the Field of Dreams in Las Cruces.

