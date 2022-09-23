 Protesters fear climate change impacts, demand aid for poor - Albuquerque Journal

Protesters fear climate change impacts, demand aid for poor

By Frank Jordans / Associated Press

BERLIN — Youth activists staged a coordinated “global climate strike” Friday to highlight their fears about the effects of global warming and demand more aid for poor countries hit by wild weather.

Protesters took to the streets in Jakarta, Tokyo and Berlin carrying banners and posters with slogans such as “We are worried about the climate crisis” and “It’s not too late.”

The demonstrations were organized by the Fridays for Future youth movement that took its cue from activist Greta Thunberg, who began protesting alone outside the Swedish parliament in 2018.

“We’re striking all over the world because the governments in charge are still doing too little for climate justice,” said Darya Sotoodeh, a spokesperson for the group’s chapter in Germany.

“People all over the world are suffering from this crisis and it’s going to get worse if we don’t act on time,” she said.

Thousands of people attended the rally in Berlin, which featured calls for the German government to establish a 100-billion-euro fund for tackling climate change.

The protests are taking place against the backdrop of warnings from scientists that countries aren’t doing enough to meet the 2015 Paris climate accord’s top-line target of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit) this century compared to preindustrial times.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told world leaders this week that the fossil fuel industry, which is responsible for a large share of planet-warming gases, is “feasting on hundreds of billions of dollars in subsidies and windfall profits while household budgets shrink and our planet burns.”

Guterres urged rich countries to tax the profits of energy companies and redirect the funds to both “countries suffering loss and damage caused by the climate crisis” and those struggling with the rising cost of living.

Demands for poor nations to receive greater financial help to cope with global warming, including the destruction already wrought by deadly weather events such as the floods in Pakistan, have grown louder in the run-up to this year’s U.N. climate summit.

___

Pietro de Cristofaro contributed to this report.

___

Follow AP’s climate coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/climate-and-environment

Home » More News » Protesters fear climate change impacts, demand aid for poor

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
New Mexico braces for exodus from Medicaid coverage
ABQnews Seeker
Federal government expected to end pandemic ... Federal government expected to end pandemic eligibility
2
State House Republicans accused of 'racist' mailer
ABQnews Seeker
Democrats condemn skin darkening in image ... Democrats condemn skin darkening in image as a 'racist dog whistle'
3
Former detective with PTSD awarded $1.4M in lawsuit
ABQnews Seeker
Claims of retaliation were rejected under ... Claims of retaliation were rejected under the Whistleblowers Protection Act
4
NM prison officials face questions over staffing, recidivism
ABQnews Seeker
Officials acknowledge relapse levels are too ... Officials acknowledge relapse levels are too high
5
Court records ID officer, detail APD shooting in NE ...
ABQnews Seeker
APD says suspect threw softball-size rocks ... APD says suspect threw softball-size rocks at the officer during a foot chase
6
'We in Bernalillo County on this day ... we ...
ABQnews Seeker
A total of 108 unclaimed or ... A total of 108 unclaimed or indigent people were honored at a ceremony
7
NM candidate removes gun-for-$100 donation offer
2022 election
Shotgun 'giveaway' appears to violate a ... Shotgun 'giveaway' appears to violate a state prohibition
8
Child poverty rate improves in New Mexico
ABQnews Seeker
Numbers worsened nationally from 2019 to ... Numbers worsened nationally from 2019 to 2021
9
Taos County supports 30x30 initiative
ABQnews Seeker
Texas landowner group calls the movement ... Texas landowner group calls the movement a 'land grab'
10
Man fatally shot at bus stop in South Valley
ABQnews Seeker
Authorities looking for rusty and blue ... Authorities looking for rusty and blue El Camino in connection with killing