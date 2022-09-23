 Track body acts on suspected systematic cheating in results - Albuquerque Journal

Track body acts on suspected systematic cheating in results

By Graham Dunbar / Associated Press

GENEVA — The governing body of track and field acted Friday against suspected systematic cheating in qualifying events for the Tokyo Olympics and age manipulation of athletes up to 20 years ago.

World Athletics said seven of its national members agreed to be on a “manipulation watch list” and results from lower-level meets in those countries will not now be accepted. The countries on the list are Albania, Armenia, Georgia, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Turkey, Uzbekistan.

The move follows an investigation of “17 reports of suspicious competition results” at events to get qualifying standards for last year’s Olympics last year, World Athletics said.

“The integrity of our sport is our highest priority at World Athletics,” federation president Sebastian Coe said in a statement. “Without it, we don’t have a sport.”

World Athletics said the federations identified as risks were cooperating and individual officials were not under suspicion.

Countries sending larger teams to the Olympics can also send more officials and be in line for a bigger share of money from the IOC’s broadcasting and sponsorship income.

A separate investigation into falsified ages of athletes at age-group championships has led to three medals being reallocated, World Athletics said.

Chinese athlete Shi Dongpeng was stripped of his silver medal in 110-meter hurdles at the 2002 world junior championships. Shi went on to compete at the 2008 and 2012 Olympics but did not reach either final in his event.

Saudi Arabian long jumper Ahmed Nezar H. Al-Sharfa was stripped of a bronze medal from the 2003 world youth championships. The country’s men’s medley relay team was also disqualified from the 2005 world youth championships.

Upgraded medals in those events will be awarded to athletes from the Bahamas, Jamaica and South Africa, World Athletics said.

The stripped medals were among 11 cases at championships held between 2001 and 2013 that were investigated by the Athletics Integrity Unit. Nine were overage athletes with falsified entries, including five from Saudi Arabia, and two underage athletes.

“While this step has corrected some historic wrongs, age manipulation continues to be a concern in athletics, and the AIU is actively investigating more recent allegations of this nature,” AIU chairman David Howman said.

Age manipulation in international sports has been a long-standing problem.

FIFA acknowledged in 2010 that cheating with overage players has been widespread in youth teams from Africa. Years after the 2000 Sydney Olympics, China was stripped of a bronze medal in women’s team all-around because of an underage athlete.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Home » Sports » Track body acts on suspected systematic cheating in results

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
State House Republicans accused of 'racist' mailer
ABQnews Seeker
Democrats condemn skin darkening in image ... Democrats condemn skin darkening in image as a 'racist dog whistle'
2
New Mexico braces for exodus from Medicaid coverage
ABQnews Seeker
Federal government expected to end pandemic ... Federal government expected to end pandemic eligibility
3
Former detective with PTSD awarded $1.4M in lawsuit
ABQnews Seeker
Claims of retaliation were rejected under ... Claims of retaliation were rejected under the Whistleblowers Protection Act
4
NM prison officials face questions over staffing, recidivism
ABQnews Seeker
Officials acknowledge relapse levels are too ... Officials acknowledge relapse levels are too high
5
Court records ID officer, detail APD shooting in NE ...
ABQnews Seeker
APD says suspect threw softball-size rocks ... APD says suspect threw softball-size rocks at the officer during a foot chase
6
'We in Bernalillo County on this day ... we ...
ABQnews Seeker
A total of 108 unclaimed or ... A total of 108 unclaimed or indigent people were honored at a ceremony
7
NM candidate removes gun-for-$100 donation offer
2022 election
Shotgun 'giveaway' appears to violate a ... Shotgun 'giveaway' appears to violate a state prohibition
8
Child poverty rate improves in New Mexico
ABQnews Seeker
Numbers worsened nationally from 2019 to ... Numbers worsened nationally from 2019 to 2021
9
Taos County supports 30x30 initiative
ABQnews Seeker
Texas landowner group calls the movement ... Texas landowner group calls the movement a 'land grab'
10
Man fatally shot at bus stop in South Valley
ABQnews Seeker
Authorities looking for rusty and blue ... Authorities looking for rusty and blue El Camino in connection with killing