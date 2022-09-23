 Grant to college promotes STEM careers - Albuquerque Journal

Grant to college promotes STEM careers

By ABQJournal News Staff

A National Science Foundation grant of nearly $300,000 will help low-income students enrolled at Doña Ana Community College to earn an associate’s degree in STEM-related fields  — science, technology, engineering and math.

The Experiential Learning STEM Opportunity Grant for $291,000 provides the funding for students at the college to construct a radio telescope as part of a new NASA Radio Astronomy Lab at its Las Cruces campus. The lab will allow students to detect sounds from the sun.

DACC professor German Moreno said the grant is crucial in giving underrepresented groups an opportunity to have careers in STEM fields, which are in great demand in New Mexico. “It is important that community colleges work to ensure students are successful by giving them science workforce skills,” he said.

In addition to helping students develop stronger skills in science, the grant sets them up to transfer to four-year universities to earn higher degrees.

The grant will also be used to provide 10 instructors with equity training through the National Alliance for Partnerships in Equity.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Grant to college promotes STEM careers

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Grant to college promotes STEM careers
ABQnews Seeker
A National Science Foundation grant of ... A National Science Foundation grant of nearly $300,000 will help low-income students enrolled at Doña Ana Community College to earn an associate's degree in ...
2
Tragic loss of dog Big Blue raises an array ...
ABQnews Seeker
Rodent poisoning with an anticoagulant such ... Rodent poisoning with an anticoagulant such as d-CON topped the list of suspects
3
Marijuana stays on sports doping banned list; opiate tramadol ...
ABQnews Seeker
Marijuana use will remain banned at ... Marijuana use will remain banned at sports events after the World Anti-Doping Agency on Friday resisted calls to change its status on the list ...
4
NM candidate removes gun-for-$100 donation offer
2022 election
Shotgun 'giveaway' appears to violate a ... Shotgun 'giveaway' appears to violate a state prohibition
5
New Mexico braces for exodus from Medicaid coverage
ABQnews Seeker
Federal government expected to end pandemic ... Federal government expected to end pandemic eligibility
6
State House Republicans accused of 'racist' mailer
ABQnews Seeker
Democrats condemn skin darkening in image ... Democrats condemn skin darkening in image as a 'racist dog whistle'
7
Former detective with PTSD awarded $1.4M in lawsuit
ABQnews Seeker
Claims of retaliation were rejected under ... Claims of retaliation were rejected under the Whistleblowers Protection Act
8
NM Supreme Court upholds habitual offender ruling
ABQnews Seeker
Split ruling sees dissent from Thomson, ... Split ruling sees dissent from Thomson, Zamora
9
Man shot after thwarting beer theft at a gas ...
ABQnews Seeker
Deputies are still looking for the ... Deputies are still looking for the trio of would-be shoplifters