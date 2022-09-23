 Sheriff: Military recruiter killed after shooting wife - Albuquerque Journal

Sheriff: Military recruiter killed after shooting wife

By Associated Press

HOUSTON — A military recruiter was killed by deputies after authorities say he fatally shot his wife as she was making a domestic violence complaint against him to investigators.

The man’s wife had been speaking with investigators with the Naval Criminal Investigative Service, or NCIS, around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday when she was fatally shot by her husband at their apartment in northern suburban Houston, said Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The woman was holding her infant son when she was shot but the child was not injured, Gonzalez said.

As the man ran away, he exchanged gunfire with the NCIS investigators, injuring one of them, Gonzalez said.

The man fled the scene and was apparently driving to his mother’s home in northwest Harris County when he shot at deputies with Harris County Constable Precinct 4, according to authorities. The deputies returned fire, killing the man.

In a statement, an NCIS spokesperson said the investigator who had been shot was in stable condition at a local hospital. Gonzalez said the investigator was expected to recover from his injuries.

Authorities have not released the names of the man who was killed or his wife.

