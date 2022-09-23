 BCSO ID's man fatally shot by deputies in SW ABQ - Albuquerque Journal

BCSO ID’s man fatally shot by deputies in SW ABQ

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office identified the man fatally shot by deputies on Tuesday in the South Valley.

BCSO spokeswoman Jayme Fuller said in a release Friday that 45-year-old Colby Atkins died at the scene after being shot by deputies.

Colby Atkins (BCSO)

The agency has not said whether Atkins was armed at the time he was shot or what led deputies to shoot him.

When asked if Atkins was armed, another BCSO spokeswoman Felicia Maggard said “we can’t confirm or provide any other details because we are still conducting interviews.”

The agency has also not said how many deputies shot at Atkins or how many shots were fired.

BCSO said the incident began around 1:20 p.m. when deputies were flagged down about a suspicious person in a vehicle at 201 Rio Bravo SW, near Second.

The agency said the driver, later identified at Atkins, rammed three deputy vehicles and fled, prompting a pursuit.

BCSO said Atkins crashed into two other drivers near Isleta and Camino Del Valle SW, and got out of the vehicle.

The agency said “an unknown confrontation ensued” between deputies and Atkins and at least one deputy fired at him.

