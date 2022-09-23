 Diversity on full display in Corrales Pet Mayor race - Albuquerque Journal

Diversity on full display in Corrales Pet Mayor race

By ABQJournal News Staff

Cathryn Cunningham/Albuquerque Journal

An interviewer hit the Corrales Pet Mayor candidates with some pretty hard questions at a recent forum – of sorts – outside the village library.

For instance …

Questioned was the dwarf goat’s appetite for office: “Are you willing to eat weeds throughout the village of Corrales for the next year?”

Raised was whether the mini pig has the stamina to succeed: “Are you looking forward to the pet parade? Will you be able walk that entire distance?”

Running for Corrales Pet Mayor is no joke – and only two days remain to cast your ballots in the race that features eight viable candidates.

Voting runs through 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24. Each vote costs $1, with all proceeds going to Corrales Animal Services. You can vote as much as you like. Go to www.corralesharvestfestival.com to cast a ballot.

The winner will be announced at the Corrales Harvest Festival Pet Parade on Sunday, Sept. 25, at 9 a.m.

To help guide voters, the Fetch page sent out questionnaires to each candidate. Here are the responses.


