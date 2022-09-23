 Pop art by Devin Vasquez restores old treasures for modern use

Devin Vasquez reinvents old treasures into modern art

By Carl Knauf / Journal Staff Writer

Devin Vasquez displays her vintage pop art, which features reinvented luggage and purses. (Courtesy of Devin Vasquez)

bright spotDevin Vasquez turns what some view as junk into renewed treasures.

The Albuquerque artist reinvents objects that owners have deemed useless, such as worn luggage and broken radios, into accessories with a vintage twist. Her pop art style is unique and vibrant, bringing a sense of joy to people who visit her booth at vendor fairs.

“It’s very colorful and eye-catching. … It appeals to everybody, which I think is great,” said Vasquez.

Part of that appeal is the way Vasquez blends classic and modern eras. Though only 28, she has a master skill set, and that’s partially due to the fact she has been creating since her early teens – the same time she started her first business. Vasquez crafted handmade jewelry at 12, but then her art evolved into pinstriping, painting cars and now recycled artwork.

Devin Vasquez shows off one of her radio purses. (Courtesy of Devin Vasquez)

She says her most popular items are the luggage and purses she creates. Vasquez will frequent garage and estate sales, thrift and antique stores, and even spot something atop a fence or that has been tossed to the side of a dumpster to acquire certain items that grab her attention.

Vasquez explained that the first step of the process is to check the object’s value online. That is the collector in her, and after bringing home a $15 piece of furniture from a garage sale, she almost found out the hard way the importance of research.

She said about the furniture, “I got it home and almost didn’t look it up and see if it was worth anything. It was a piece made by Paul McCobb back in the ’50s or ’60s and it was worth a lot of money.”

Vasquez’s most creative process could be how she reuses old Bakelite radios. As with all her items, she makes any necessary repairs, and then guts and cleans the inside of the radio before finishing the exterior with her vivid pop art.

The artist has always found appeal in the vintage look from the ’50s or ’60s, saying “everything’s so beautiful” from that classic era.

“The architecture, the clothing, the cars, everything just had its own style and I absolutely love it,” she said. “I think it’s a style that never really goes out of style.”

Her admiration for the time period is partially due to the influence her father bestowed upon her as an airbrush artist. Not only did his eventual work on cars inspire Vasquez’s style, he also taught her about managing the industry.

Fortunately, both of Vasquez’s parents are creative business owners. Her mother is a nail technician and business owner herself, so Vasquez was gifted with the best of both the creative and business worlds.

“They’ve always been super supportive,” Vasquez said about her parents. “It’s just awesome having both of them there to kind of bounce ideas off of because they also have that artist’s mindset.”

Vasquez has found similar camaraderie in the local art community, saying she’s thankful for the network that has welcomed her and connections she’s made.

Devin Vasquez uses a vintage pop art style in her work. (Courtesy of Devin Vasquez)

She says she hopes to open a small studio, and then eventually expand to a low-pressure retail store – more of a hangout where artists can come connect and showcase their talents.

“I feel like no matter where you go, as long as you have something that you make work, people are going to be drawn to it. I feel like my work is very approachable.”

Vasquez displays and sells her art mostly at vendor fairs, but also does commissions for patrons interested in her style. Her work will be on display next at The Women’s Art Show on Oct. 2 at the Pete V. Domenici Education Building located in the National Hispanic Cultural Center.

Devin Vasquez
Check out Vasquez’s Instagram @miss_fortune_couture for pictures of her work and updates on events.

Home » Bright Spot » Devin Vasquez reinvents old treasures into modern art

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
A look at five pieces exploring the intersections of ...
Arts
Exhibit on view at the National ... Exhibit on view at the National Hispanic Cultural Center
2
ALT brings one-woman play 'The Belle of Amherst' back ...
Arts
The Albuquerque Little Theatre production 'The ... The Albuquerque Little Theatre production 'The Belle of Amherst' kicks off its two week run beginning at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30.
3
NMPhil announces rock and pop series
Arts
Rock and pop music fans can ... Rock and pop music fans can hear the music of the movies, flamenco fusion and a symphonic version of Genesis when the New Mexico ...
4
New concertmaster to make NMPhil debut Sept. 25
Arts
On Sunday, Sept. 25, Cármelo de ... On Sunday, Sept. 25, Cármelo de los Santos will give his first concert with the New Mexico Philharmonic at Immanuel Presbyterian Church, playing the ...
5
Devin Vasquez reinvents old treasures into modern art
Arts
The artist transforms worn and broken ... The artist transforms worn and broken items into vintage pop art
6
Meow Wolf adds Eric Piner to executive team
ABQnews Seeker
Meow Wolf is adding to its ... Meow Wolf is adding to its leadership. The Santa Fe-based immersive arts and entertainment company announced the Eric Piner will be the senior vice ...
7
State museum and historic sites attendance on the mend
ABQnews Seeker
Museums, historical site attendance slowly returning ... Museums, historical site attendance slowly returning to pre-pandemic levels
8
ABQ doctors to compete in 'Lego Masters'
Arts
ABQ pediatrics specialists Justin Sommer and ... ABQ pediatrics specialists Justin Sommer and Austin Willis will participate in the third season of 'Lego Masters,' premiering Wednesday, Sept. 21.
9
Su Walker captures aliens and Sasquatch in candid moments ...
A Word
Artist Su Walker says she draws ... Artist Su Walker says she draws inspiration through communication.