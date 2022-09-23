Greet Autumn at BioPark Harvest Festival

There’s arguably no better place to say hello to the cooler days and changing colors of fall than the Harvest Festival at the ABQ BioPark’s Botanic Garden.

The festival will be held Oct. 1-2 and will feature live music, an artisan market with handcrafted goods, face painting for kids, and educational activities and demonstrations on planting seeds, the importance bees and other pollinators, and the art of Japanese ikebana flower arranging.

In addition, a variety of foods and brews will be available to purchase.

The Botanic Garden is located at 2601 Central NW. Tickets cost $12 for adults; $6 for children age 3-12 and seniors 65 and older; free admission for ages 3 and under. BioPark Society members receive a 50% discount.

Tickets can be purchased at the box office or online at www.cabq.gov/artsculture/biopark/events/harvest-festival. For the full schedule of Harvest Festival events go to bit.ly/3QJAbBG.

Pets will not be allowed on the grounds.