NMPhil announces rock and pop series

 New Mexico Philharmonic announces rock and pop series

By Kathaleen Roberts / Journal Staff Writer

Rock and pop music fans can hear the music of the movies, flamenco fusion and a symphonic version of Genesis when the New Mexico Philharmonic opens its 11th season Nov. 19.

All of the concerts will take place at Popejoy Hall, with ticket prices ranging from $30-$90.

Five-time Grammy Award nominee Ottmar Liebert will perform on March 11, 2023. (Courtesy of the New Mexico Philharmonic)

The opening concert will offer music from “Gladiator,” “Apollo 13,” “Mission Impossible,” “The Magnificent Seven,” “Pirates of the Caribbean,” “Forrest Gump,” “Aladdin,” and a “Star Wars Suite.”

“We’re all used to hearing it in a movie theater,” said Marian Tanau, the orchestra’s executive director. “We’re going to hear it the way it was recorded.”

On March 11, 2023, five-time Grammy Award nominee Ottmar Liebert will perform his fusion of styles and genres on the guitar.

“He’s a local star and he’s very popular,” Tanau said of the Santa Fe-based musician. “He and his orchestrator made (the program) especially for the New Mexico Philharmonic.”

After offering concerts featuring the music of the Beatles, Queen and Pink Floyd, organizers turned to Genesis.

Stuart Chafetz will conduct the Genesis/Phil Collins concert on April 15, 2023. (Courtesy of the New Mexico Philharmonic)

The Genesis/Phil Collins program happens April 15, 2023, a symphonic tribute featuring two vocalists. The set list includes “Follow You Follow Me,” “Abacab,” “I Missed Again,” “Turn It On Again,” “Sussudio,” “One More Night,” “Take Me Home,” “Two Hearts” and “In the Air Tonight.” Stuart Chafetz, who played timpani with the old New Mexico Symphony Orchestra, will conduct.

Chafetz is the principal pops conductor of the Columbus Symphony and principal pops conductor of the Chautauqua and Marin Symphonies.

He has worked with artists including, Leslie Odom, Jr., En Vogue, Kenny G, Chris Botti, 2 Cellos, Hanson, Rick Springfield, Michael Bolton, Kool & The Gang, Jefferson Starship, America, Little River Band, Brian McKnight, Roberta Flack, Richard Chamberlain, The Chieftains, Jennifer Holliday, John Denver, Wynonna Judd, Jim Nabors, Randy Newman and Bernadette Peters.

Series subscriptions are considerably less than the Phil’s classical concerts, Tanau acknowledged. But individual ticket sales comprise about two-thirds of the house. Single ticket sales to the classical series average the same, he added.

“Some of the pops concerts sell very well,” he said.

