One-woman play ‘Katie’s Tales’ debuts at Fusion’s Cell Theatre

By Kathaleen Roberts / Journal Staff Writer

“Katie’s Tales” interlaces song, poetry, movement and imagery to create the dream fragments of one woman’s encounter with love and war.

Fresh off a run at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, Agnieszka Kazimierska’s one-woman play debuts at Fusion’s Cell Theatre on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1.

Katie awaits her lover. In the shade of a cherry orchard thickening with the memories and unfulfilled desires of many generations, her own desire is taken up into the maddening whirlwinds of history. Her beloved had to leave after the last catastrophe, but he promised to return. Awaiting him, Katie sings and speaks to us through the deafening flow of world events. Armed with her desire, she weaves moving evocations of overlapping pasts and deeply wished-for futures.

“It’s the story of a woman who’s been left and who’s waiting for her love to return,” Fusion communications director Mika Maloney said. “It starts in wartime and moves through history.

“It’s the story of a woman in her garden,” she continued. “She’s in this protected space and watching history swirl around her.”

“Katie’s Tales” premiered in 2018 and has since been performed in New York, Toronto, Florence, Milan, Paris, Istanbul and in Sofia, Bulgaria. Writer and performer Kazimierska is a Polish actress working internationally. Inspired by post-Jungian and depth psychology, her works often explore historical, social, psychological-and-beyond phenomena from a personal angle.

‘Katie’s Tales’
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, and Saturday, Oct. 1

WHERE: The Cell Theatre, 700 First St. NW

HOW MUCH: $10-$20 at fusionnm.org.

