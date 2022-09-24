Boxing: Sanchez loses to Tucker

In Newark, N.J., Albuquerque boxer Jose Luis Sanchez — competitive round by round but not on the scorecards — lost by unanimous eight-round decision on Friday to unbeaten welterweight prospect Jahi Tucker.

Tucker, of Deer Park, N.Y., is 9-0 with five knockouts, Sanchez 11-3-1 with four KOs.

The judges’ scorecards read 80-72, 80-72 and 79-73.

Top Rank, Inc., the promoter of Friday’s card and of Tucker, got what it wanted from Sanchez: a stiff test but another victory for a prized TR prospect.

Though Sanchez didn’t get what he wanted — an upset victory that might have taken his career to a new level — he performed admirably throughout.

The Journal, in fact, scored the bout 77-75, giving Sanchez rounds 1, 6 and 8. Some of the Albuquerquean’s best work was ignored by the espn+ broadcasting team and perhaps by the judges as well.

There seemed no debate, however, that Tucker’s hand speed and mobility carried him to a well-deserved victory.

Round one might have been Sanchez’s best, letting Tucker know from the outset this would be no walk in the Deer Park. But in rounds two through five, both Sanchez’s volume and accuracy appeared to diminish.

Sanchez was strong early in the sixth, and on the Journal’s card, Tucker never caught up.

After a decisive seventh round for Tucker, the 19-year-old boxer appeared to coast a bit in the eighth as Sanchez, perhaps in desperation, earned the round on the Journal’s card.