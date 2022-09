One person was found dead near Jefferson and Osuna NE late Friday night, according to the Albuquerque Police Department.

Officers responded just before midnight to reports of “a suspicious persons call” in the 4000 block of Osuna NE and discovered a deceased male, said APD Officer Chase Jewell in an email.

“The cause of death is unknown at this time,” Jewell said.

APD Homicide Detectives were dispatched to investigate further.