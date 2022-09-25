Stewart nominated again for top Senate post

SANTA FE — Democrats in the state Senate agreed Saturday to back the reelection of Mimi Stewart for the chamber’s top leadership post, providing some stability at the top of the caucus after a tumultuous few weeks.

She defeated Linda Lopez, a fellow Albuquerque Democrat, to win the nomination.

Senate Democrats on Saturday also reaffirmed Peter Wirth as their majority floor leader.

They voted for change, however, in two leadership positions — elevating Michael Padilla of Albuquerque to majority whip, replacing Lopez, and choosing Harold Pope Jr., also of Albuquerque, as caucus chair, succeeding Brenda McKenna.

The votes came in a closed-door caucus meeting at the Capitol on Saturday after an unusually tense month, centering on an internal investigation into sexual harassment allegations against Daniel Ivey-Soto, the chairman of the Senate Rules Committee, who has clashed with Stewart.

Stewart has called on Ivey-Soto to step down as chairman, saying some members don’t want to attend meetings he presides over. He, in turn, has accused Stewart of extortion and reported her to the FBI. She denies she did anything wrong.

Stewart said Saturday the caucus is united and that she has more support than when she first ran two years ago.

“We’re trying to focus on the many needs the state has,” she said. “We’ve got a lot of work to do and we’re going to buckle down and do it.”

The leadership votes taken Saturday are part of Senate Democrats’ preparation for the 60-day legislative session starting in January. Democrats hold a 26-15 edge over Republicans in the chamber, with one independent.

In Saturday’s meeting:

— Stewart was chosen again as the Democrats’ nominee to serve as president pro tem, a powerful position that grants her substantial influence over the makeup and leadership of Senate committees.

The position will be voted on by the full chamber in January, so Stewart’s selection is not yet final.

Stewart, a retired teacher from Albuquerque, has served as president pro tem for about two years.

— Wirth, an attorney from Santa Fe, was chosen to continue as majority floor leader, a key post that helps control the flow of legislation voted on by the full chamber during each session. He’s served in the role since 2017.

— Padilla will move up to Senate majority whip, a position that focuses on building support for Democratic bills. He also had the job from 2015-2017.

— Pope, the first African American member of the Senate, will serve as caucus chairman, meaning he will preside over the Democrats’ private caucus meetings.

Saturday’s meeting came after an unusual month in which Ivey-Soto — accused of sexual harassment and abusive behavior in a formal complaint filed by a lobbyist — declared that the investigation into the allegations had ended without a determination of probable cause that would trigger public hearings.

But he hasn’t waived the confidentiality rules that would provide a more complete explanation of what happened, and the lobbyist who filed the complaint is suing to overturn the secrecy provisions that prevent her from speaking about the case.

Padilla, meanwhile, is set to return as majority whip. He once faced sexual harassment allegations, too, stemming from his tenure as supervisor of Albuquerque’s 911 call center. The city paid more than $150,000 to three women to resolve the claims.

Padilla, for his part, denied the allegations and said he hadn’t been accused of anything similar since then.

Padilla halted a campaign for lieutenant governor in 2017, in part due to criticism about the allegations from then-Congresswoman Michelle Lujan Grisham.