Prep football roundup: Physical Piedra Vista blanks Valley; La Cueva, Academy romp

Piedra Vista scored on its first three possessions and never looked back in a 48-0 rout of Valley on Saturday afternoon at Wilson Stadium.

Jacob Ramstead paced the Panthers (6-0) with 186 yards rushing on 19 carries and four touchdowns, including three in the opening half. It wasn’t a career best for Ramstead — he had six in a game last season — but it was nonetheless a dominant showing for both him and Class 5A’s top-ranked team against the No. 6 Vikings (3-2).

“It’s not every game you get four touchdowns,” Ramstead said. “A special moment, good day, a happy place to be.”

Piedra Vista needed six plays apiece — all runs — on its first two drives, which were punctuated by scores from Ramstead and quarterback Logan Howell. The Panthers diversified on their third possession, when Howell found Bryce Joshlin for a 48-yard touchdown pass. Ramstead scored twice more before halftime for a 35-0 lead.

“These guys I’ve played with for four years straight now. We’ve all got that chemistry,” Ramstead said. “Just us being so close and friends and teammates, brothers — it just helps everything.”

The Panthers outrushed Valley 222-0 and outgained the Vikings 310-89 in total offense. On Saturday, the Panthers were simply more physical.

“(The running game is) just one of the things that we hang our hat on,” said Piedra Vista coach Jared Howell. “We were able to do that, and we’re able to throw well enough to keep people out of the box. We got enough outside stuff that it’s that chess match we’ve been fortunate enough to win so far.”

The victory sets up a showdown with No. 2 Roswell at the Wool Bowl on Friday. Howell credited his team for keeping its attention on Valley with such a big game looming.

“This group has been really good about staying focused,” the coach said.

Howell believes the recent stretch of games will be telling for his team’s title hopes. The Panthers have earned convincing victories over potential playoff opponents in Goddard and Valley, but a win over the Coyotes could cement Piedra Vista as Class 5A’s top squad heading into district.

“That’s a big, tough game and a tough place to play,” he said. “Go down, try to play really good and hopefully come out of there with a win. You do that, and I think you really make a great argument for staying No. 1.”

— Tristen Critchfield

PIEDRA VISTA 48, VALLEY 0

Piedra Vista 21 14 6 7 — 48

Valley 0 0 0 0 — 0

Scoring: PV, Jacob Ramsted 2 run (Grant Frost kick); PV, Logan Howell 3 run (Frost kick); Bryce Joshlin 48 pass from Howell (Frost kick); PV, Ramsted 35 run (Frost kick); PV, Ramsted 1 run (Frost kick); PV, Ramsted 8 run (kick failed); PV, Dylan McCoy 8 run (Frost kick). Rec.: PV 6-0; V 3-2.

First Downs: PV 13; V 5. Rushes-yards: PV 29-222; V 13-0. Passing: PV: 6-8-0—88; V 10-23-0—89. Total Offense: PV 310; V 89. Punts-avg.: PV 3-44.3; V 5-43.2. Penalties-yards: PV 5-49; V 8-56.

LA CUEVA 48, ALBUQUERQUE HIGH 8: At Milne Stadium, Cameron Dyer scored touchdowns both as the Bears’ quarterback and running back, and La Cueva (5-1) was able to rest some starters in its lopsided victory over the Bulldogs (1-4). Starting QB Aidan Armenta threw for 245 yards and three TDs before leaving.

ALBUQUERQUE ACADEMY 35, LOS ALAMOS 0: At the Academy, Landen Martinez ran for a pair of touchdowns, and quarterback A.J. Rivera had two TD passes — to Kellan Gehres and Carter Speegle — and one rushing score as the Chargers (4-2) snapped a two-game skid.