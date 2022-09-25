 Prep football: Yodice's five games to watch in Week 7 (Sept. 29-Oct. 1) - Albuquerque Journal

Prep football: Yodice’s five games to watch in Week 7 (Sept. 29-Oct. 1)

By Randy Harrison / Journal Sports Editor

1. Volcano Vista (5-1) at Cleveland (4-2), 7 p.m. Friday: When all is said in done, this may prove to be the game that decides the district champion in 1-6A. Storm has been finding its groove in the last several weeks, especially offensively (the Storm lost 56-52 Friday at Frenship, Texas), but Cleveland will be tested by the Hawks in this league opener.

2. Atrisco Heritage (5-1) at Cibola (5-0), Nusenda Community Stadium, 7 p.m. Friday: If you’re looking for a battle between prodigious running teams, this 1-6A opener most definitively AIN’T for you. Improved and dangerous Jaguars throw it all over the yard, but they’re up against Cibola gunslinger Aden Chavez. A playmakers’ paradise.

3. Piedra Vista (6-0) at Roswell (5-1), Wool Bowl, 7 p.m. Friday: How deep is this week’s slate? This game, a pairing of Class 5A’s top-ranked Panthers and second-ranked Coyotes, comes in at No. 3. Who is 5A’s alpha? This showdown could yield an answer.

4. West Mesa (2-3) at Sandia (3-2), Wilson Stadium, 7 p.m. Thursday: How good is this week’s slate, Part II … this 2-6A opener carries a great deal of weight, more so for West Mesa which could badly use a win.

5. Eldorado (1-5), at La Cueva (5-1), Wilson Stadium, 7 p.m. Friday: Games No. 3 and 4 are why this heated rivalry, a 2-6A opener, drops to the No. 5 slot. The Eagles have struggled most of the season, and even in this matchup with their nemesis, are going to have a difficult time keeping up with the Bears.

 

