No limit: Channel Tres brings tour to Electric Playhouse

The creative process is one that intrigues Channel Tres.

“I’m always creating and making sure family is good,” he says. “Creating and writing is constantly on my brain. When it’s working right, it’s an unstoppable force.”

Channel Tres, born Sheldon Young, is known for his rap music, as well as his being a producer on records.

He’s released four EP’s to date with the latest being “refresh,” which was released in March.

Channel Tres is bringing his latest tour to Albuquerque for a show at Electric Playhouse on Wednesday, Sept. 28.

This will be his second time performing in New Mexico. He recently released the single “No Limit” on Friday, Sept. 23.

“I last played Meow Wolf with Thundercat,” he says. “This show will be completely different than anything I’ve done before.”

When it comes to music, he’s constantly thinking about it.

“I’ll write a bunch of demos and sometimes I’ll get an idea after 20 minutes,” he says. “Then I have to piece it together conceptually.”

Channel Tres also likes to keep a rhythm to his work day.

“I try to write in the mornings,” he says. “Then it’s about 2 to 10 p.m. in the studio. I have to get in bed at a certain time.”

Growing up in south Los Angeles between Compton and Lynwood, Calfornia, he was raised by his great-grandparents.

It’s there he began to be influenced by the music of James Brown, Miles Davis and Prince.

As he got older, he continued to find influence in contemporaries such as Kanye West, Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre and Andre 3000.

“There’s a lot of rhythm and blues and jazz,”he says. “I always wanted to be a musician as a kid. When I turned 20, it was like I have to do it now.”

At 31, Channel Tres continues to navigate his own path in music.

“I think time management is important for me,” he says. “Having a schedule keeps me moving forward. I can’t get too lost or else I lose my focus.”

In 2020, Channel Tres released his EP, “i can’t go outside,” which became a hit on streaming platforms.

With the body of work, he was able to collaborate with Tyler, the Creator and Tinashe.

“Everything comes together organically,” he says of his musical process. “I bump into other artists through friends or management and, many times, we hit it off and collaborate. Some people are just so cool to work with.”

As for his upcoming show, Channel Tres has a number of songs to choose from for his set list.

“I pick the songs that I like and there are a number that stick out to me as I’ve performed them over the years,” he says. “Every song has its own personality and story.”

Channel Tres

With Rochelle Jordan

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28

WHERE: Electric Playhouse, 5201 Ouray Road NW

HOW MUCH: $19.99 advance, $25 door at electricplayhouse.com