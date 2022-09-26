Stewart recommends removal of Sen. Ivey-Soto as Rules chair ...

SANTA FE – Senate President Pro Tem Mimi Stewart said Sunday that she is moving forward with plans to remove Sen. Daniel Ivey-Soto from the powerful committee he presides over during legislative sessions.

In a written statement, she cited a sexual harassment complaint filed against Ivey-Soto – which he has vigorously denied – and the need to maintain a safe environment at the Roundhouse.

Stewart said she will convene the group of senators necessary Thursday to consider her recommendation that Ivey-Soto be removed as chairman of the Senate Rules Committee. If adopted, final action would have to come by the full Senate during the legislative session set for January.

Stewart already removed Ivey-Soto's chairmanship of another committee, which meets between sessions. The move didn't require full Senate approval.

Ivey-Soto previously responded to the change by saying, “Apparently, we've dispensed with the concept of innocent until proven guilty.”