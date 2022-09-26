La Cueva QB Armenta makes his call: UNM

The courtship began months ago. It ended on Sunday afternoon with a pledge.

La Cueva High School quarterback Aidan Armenta, three months after he was offered a scholarship by the University of New Mexico, made his verbal commitment on Sunday to the Lobos with an announcement on his Twitter account.

“Staying home … ” it said.

The 6-foot-3, 190-pound QB is yet another hometown commitment gained by UNM coach Danny Gonzales. The Lobos made an offer to Armenta in June at a camp, where Armenta led a group from various schools to a victory.

“I think the biggest thing was reflecting on how much they wanted me,” Armenta said in an interview Sunday. “And expressing to me that they wanted me.”

He is the second metro-area QB to verbally commit to the Lobos, following Cleveland’s Evan Wysong, although Wysong may eventually become a receiver for UNM.

Armenta is a strong-armed, pure pocket passer who can execute pretty much any throw, and he’s been tearing it up this season for the 5-1 Bears.

Through six games — well, 5½ games, since Armenta was rested in the second half of La Cueva’s 48-8 victory Saturday afternoon against Albuquerque High — he is completing nearly 62% of his passes (131-for-212) with 1,765 yards and 20 touchdowns versus five interceptions.

Gonzales’ passion about recruiting New Mexico athletes wore off on Armenta, he said.

“I just really like the message that he reflects,” Armenta said. “And I like the direction they’re headed, and I believe in every single thing they do. … I think the level of interest he’s showing in New Mexico kids, it’s never been done before. It shows how much it means to him.”

Armenta said he had made up his mind a few days ago, but wanted to wait until after UNM’s game at LSU to announce.

He also has an invitation to compete in one of the Blue-Grey All-American Bowls this winter in Arlington, Texas. Armenta will next be in action Friday night at Wilson Stadium against Eldorado.