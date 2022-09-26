Albuquerque police arrest, charge man in Sunday’s fatal stabbing

Police have arrested a man in connection with a fatal stabbing Sunday in Southeast Albuquerque.

Zekiel Ibarra, 32, told Albuquerque police officers he stabbed “an old man” in the leg multiple times after he saw the man with what he thought was Ibarra’s stolen bicycle, according to a Criminal Complaint filed in Metropolitan Court.

Ibarra is being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center and is charged with an open count of murder and tampering with evidence, according to court records.

Officers were dispatched to 1000 Madeira SE Sunday after reports of an altercation between two males, according to the complaint. When they arrived at the scene, they discovered a man with shallow breathing and an apparent leg injury. They began chest compressions, but upon Albuquerque Fire Rescue’s arrival, the man was pronounced dead, the complaint states.

A witness who approached a responding officer said he saw a man laying in a pool of blood and another man yelling at him.

“(The witness) stated the male told him that (the victim) had tried to steal his bicycle and to let him die,” the complaint states.

Another witness told officers a similar story and stated that when she approached the scene, Ibarra told her to mind her own business.

As an officer was securing the scene’s perimeter, the complaint says, “a male who identified himself as Zekiel Ibarra approached her and advised her he wanted to let her know that he ‘did it.'” When the officer asked what he did, he told her he stabbed the male victim.

In an interview at the main police station, Ibarra told officers the victim became combative with him after Ibarra accused him of stealing his bicycle. The victim, Ibarra said, continued to say the bicycle had belonged to him.

“Zekiel stated that at this point, he was very angry due to his bicycle being stolen, therefore, he stabbed him once or twice on his leg,” the complaint states. “Zekiel stated that after he stabbed the victim, he ‘shut up’ and he stopped being combative.”

The victim is described as being 70 years old, based on a driver’s license and birth certificate found in the man’s fanny pack. It is unclear whether his next of kin has been notified.

“Upon notifying Zekiel that the victim had died, he stated he never wanted to kill him, that when he stabbed him he wanted him to know not to steal from people,” the complaint states.

Ibarra, who, according to court records, has previously been charged with aggravated battery, assault and false imprisonment, is being held without bond. It is unclear whether he has an attorney.