Briefcase: Law firm announces new hires

Sutin, Thayer & Browne has hired four new attorneys.
John F. S. Stiff, Jr. has joined as an associate lawyer. He focuses on commercial litigation related to renewable energy, regulatory and administrative law, cannabis and civil litigation. Before joining the firm, he served as an associate attorney for a prominent civil defense firm in Albuquerque. He also clerked for a second Albuquerque law firm and a legal aid firm in California. Stiff is fluent in both Spanish and English.
Marcella Alvarez Morgan has joined with a practice in commercial litigation centering on real estate and land use, cannabis, insurance defense and health care. Her trial experience includes class action and multi-district litigation and alternative dispute resolution. She previously served as a litigation attorney at two Boston-based law firms. She also interned for American Tower Corp., Massachusetts Department of Revenue, and Bank of New York Mellon. She is fluent in Russian.
Lisa Y. W. Cosper has joined the firm’s commercial group. Her practice focuses on estate planning, trusts and probate. Prior to receiving her license to practice law, she worked as a paralegal in estate planning and estate administration for a specialty law firm with offices throughout New Mexico and Arizona. While in law school, Cosper provided pro bono services including via Community Legal Assistance and Wills for Heroes.