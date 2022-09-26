 Russia gives citizenship to ex-NSA contractor Edward Snowden - Albuquerque Journal

Russia gives citizenship to ex-NSA contractor Edward Snowden

By Associated Press

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 3 times

MOSCOW — Russia on Monday granted citizenship to former American intelligence contractor Edward Snowden, who fled prosecution after he revealed highly classified U.S. surveillance programs to capture communications and data from around the world.

A decree signed Monday by Russian President Vladimir Putin listed Snowden as one of 75 foreign citizens listed as being granted Russian citizenship. After fleeing the U.S. in 2013, Snowden was granted permanent Russian residency in 2020 and said at the time that he planned to apply for Russian citizenship without renouncing his U.S. citizenship.

Ties between Washington and Moscow are already at their lowest point in decades following Putin’s decision to launch what the Kremlin has dubbed a “special military operation” in Ukraine.

While Snowden, 39, is considered by supporters to be a righteous whistleblower who wanted to protect American civil liberties, U.S. intelligence officials have accused him of putting U.S. personnel at risk and damaging national security. He currently faces charges in the United States that could result in decades in prison.

“Our position has not changed,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said Monday. “Mr. Snowden should return to the United States where he should face justice as any other American citizen would.”

Snowden becomes a Russian citizen as Moscow is mobilizing reservists to go to Ukraine. In Russia, almost every man is considered a reservist until age 65, and officials on Monday stressed that men with dual citizenship are also eligible for the military call-up.

Snowden, however, has never served in the Russian armed forces, so he is not eligible to be mobilized, his lawyer Anatoly Kucherena told the Interfax news agency. Having previous combat or military service experience has been considered the main criterion in the call-up.

Kucherena told Russia’s state news agency RIA Novosti that Snowden’s wife, Lindsay Mills, an American who has been living with him in Russia, will also be applying for a Russian passport. The couple had a child in December 2020.

Snowden, who has kept a low profile in Russia and occasionally criticized Russian government policies on social media, said in 2019 that he was willing to return to the U.S. if he’s guaranteed a fair trial. He hasn’t commented on being granted Russian citizenship.

His acceptance of Russian citizenship is likely to drive more criticism against him from people who say he has remained silent on issues such as the conflict in Ukraine.

Snowden leaked documents on the National Security Agency’s collection of data passing through the infrastructure of U.S. phone and internet companies. He also released details about the classified U.S. intelligence budget and the extent of American surveillance on foreign officials, including the leaders of U.S.-allied countries.

Snowden says he made the disclosures because he believed the U.S. intelligence community had gone too far and wrongly infringed on civil liberties. He also has said he didn’t believe the administration of former President Barack Obama, which was in office when Snowden leaked the records to journalists, would act had he made an internal whistleblower complaint instead.

Snowden’s decision to turn against the NSA came when he used his programming skills to to create a repository of classified in-house notes on the agency’s global snooping and as he built a backup system for agency data, he wrote in his 2019 book “Permanent Record.”

Reading through the repository, Snowden said he began to understand the extent of his government’s stomping on civil liberties and became “cursed with the knowledge that all of us had been reduced to something like children, who’d been forced to live the rest of their lives under omniscient parental supervision.”

Snowden has since become a well-known speaker on privacy and intelligence, appearing remotely at many events from Russia. But he also remains controversial among members of the intelligence community, and current and former officials from both U.S. political parties say he endangered global security by exposing important programs. A U.S. damage assessment of his disclosures is still classified.

Snowden was charged in 2013 with unauthorized disclosure of U.S. national security and intelligence information as well as theft of government property. The three charges each carry a maximum 10-year penalty.

The Justice Department also sued to stop Snowden from collecting profits on his memoir, saying he had violated his nondisclosure agreements with intelligence agencies.

The White House on Monday referred comment on Snowden’s citizenship to the Justice Department, citing the pending criminal charges.

___

Associated Press writers Matt Lee and Nomaan Merchant in Washington and Frank Bajak in Boston contributed to this report.

Home » AP Feeds » Russia gives citizenship to ex-NSA contractor Edward Snowden

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Hurricane Ian nears Cuba on path to strike Florida ...
AP Feeds
Hurricane Ian was growing stronger as ... Hurricane Ian was growing stronger as it approached the western tip of Cuba on a track to hit the west coast of Florida as ...
2
Russia gives citizenship to ex-NSA contractor Edward Snowden
AP Feeds
Russia on Monday granted citizenship to ... Russia on Monday granted citizenship to former American intelligence contractor Edward Snowden, who fled prosecution after he revealed highly classified U.S. surveillance programs to ...
3
Putin's call-up fuels Russians' anger, protests and violence
AP Feeds
Long lines of cars on roads ... Long lines of cars on roads snaking to Russia's border crossings with Georgia, Kazakhstan and Mongolia, and similar queues at airports. Angry demonstrations -- ...
4
Russian military recruiter shot amid fear of Ukraine call-up
AP Feeds
A young man shot a Russian ... A young man shot a Russian military officer at close range at an enlistment office Monday, an unusually bold attack reflecting resistance to Russian ...
5
Biden's mixed record forces some Dems into odd balancing ...
AP Feeds
Democratic House candidate Greg Landsman can ... Democratic House candidate Greg Landsman can tick off how his party's control of Congress and the White House has benefited his city. The bipartisan ...
6
Lights out, ovens off: Europe preps for winter energy ...
AP Feeds
As Europe heads into winter in ... As Europe heads into winter in the throes of an energy crisis, offices are getting chillier. Statues and historic buildings are going dark. Bakers ...
7
Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes' path: From Yale to ...
AP Feeds
Long before he assembled one of ... Long before he assembled one of the largest far-right anti-government militia groups in U.S. history, before his Oath Keepers stormed the U.S. Capitol on ...
8
Italy shifts to the right as voters reward Meloni's ...
AP Feeds
A party with neo-fascist roots has ... A party with neo-fascist roots has won the most votes in Italy's national election, setting the stage Monday for talks to create of the ...
9
Typhoon heroes: 5 Filipino rescuers drown in flooded village
AP Feeds
Typhoon Noru left a trail of ... Typhoon Noru left a trail of destruction in northern Philippine provinces on Monday with at least eight people dead, including a group of rescuers ...