Marita Hinds named education director at MIAC

The Museum of Indian Arts & Culture (MIAC) in Santa Fe has a new director of Education.

Tesuque Pueblo member Marita Hinds started the position on Sept. 6.

For the past 10 years, Hinds has been the School Administrator for the Te Tsu Geh Oweenge School, where she has worked to maintain the school’s community and to provide the best education for the students of Tesuque Pueblo, neighboring Pueblos, and Native American students residing in Santa Fe.

“I am excited to be the new Director of Education at the Museum of Indian Arts and Culture and to bring my culture, art, and my educational background to this position,” said Hinds. “This is a tremendous opportunity and I look forward to working and partnering with tribal communities in New Mexico and to share and welcome visitors to the museum.”

Hinds is rooted to her tribal community. She has been steeped in the world of Native American art her entire life: her father Patrick Swazo Hinds was a renowned painter, and her brother Mark Swazo Hinds is an accomplished sculptor.

She has an associate’s of fine arts degree in Museum Studies from the Institute of American Indian Arts (IAIA) and a bachelor’s degree in Art History focusing on the Southwest from the College of Santa Fe.

She worked at the Anne and John Marion Center, the Southwest Association for Indian Arts, and IAIA. She is a curator and researcher and has worked as a consultant on many art projects throughout the country and assisted with many fundraising initiatives throughout her career.

“Marita Hinds (Tesuque) is well positioned to bridge the gap between MIAC, the communities it represents, and its visitors,” said Phil Karshis, administrative director at MIAC. “We are most fortunate to have her join us at MIAC and share her arts and educational expertise, as well as her familiarity and passion for our state’s tribal communities. I am certain that she will have a much-welcomed impact on all those who visit the museum.”