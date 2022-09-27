 Talking Grammer, Ep. 47: Lobo hoops coach Richard Pitino - Albuquerque Journal

Talking Grammer, Ep. 47: Lobo hoops coach Richard Pitino

By Geoff Grammer / Journal Staff Writer

UNM Lobo men’s basketball coach Richard Pitino at the Nov. 30, 2021, game against New Mexico State University in Las Cruces. (Mike Sandoval/For the Journal)

In Episode 47 of the Talking Grammer podcast, as the first official team practices for the 2022-23 men’s basketball season are starting, I thought it would be a good time to catch up with second-year Lobos coach Richard Pitino as expectations have been elevated for his team. How did the offseason go? How is putting up with his dad on Twitter? Which player was the offseason MVP? And lots more.

The episode can be heard through the following links:

• SoundCloud
• iTunes
• Spotify

For the full 47-episode archive of the Talking Grammer podcast, CLICK HERE.

