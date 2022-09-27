Talking Grammer, Ep. 47: Lobo hoops coach Richard Pitino

In Episode 47 of the Talking Grammer podcast, as the first official team practices for the 2022-23 men’s basketball season are starting, I thought it would be a good time to catch up with second-year Lobos coach Richard Pitino as expectations have been elevated for his team. How did the offseason go? How is putting up with his dad on Twitter? Which player was the offseason MVP? And lots more.

