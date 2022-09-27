 NASA successfully hits asteroid with DART spacecraft in first test of planetary defense strategy - Albuquerque Journal

NASA successfully hits asteroid with DART spacecraft in first test of planetary defense strategy

By Marcia Dunn / Associated Press

This illustration made available by Johns Hopkins APL and NASA depicts NASA’s DART probe, foreground right, and Italian Space Agency’s (ASI) LICIACube, bottom right, at the Didymos system before impact with the asteroid Dimorphos, left. DART is expected to zero in on the asteroid Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, intent on slamming it head-on at 14,000 mph. The impact should be just enough to nudge the asteroid into a slightly tighter orbit around its companion space rock. (Steve Gribben/Johns Hopkins APL/NASA via AP)

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – A NASA spacecraft rammed an asteroid at blistering speed Monday in an unprecedented dress rehearsal for the day a killer rock menaces Earth.

The galactic grand slam occurred at a harmless asteroid 7 million miles away, with the spacecraft named DART plowing into the small space rock at 14,000 mph. Scientists expected the impact to carve out a crater, hurl streams of rocks and dirt into space and, most importantly, alter the asteroid’s orbit.

Telescopes around the world and in space aimed at the same point in the sky to capture the spectacle. Though the impact was immediately obvious – DART’s radio signal abruptly ceased – it will be days or even weeks to determine how much the asteroid’s path was changed.

The $325 million mission was the first attempt to shift the position of an asteroid or any other natural object in space.

“No, this is not a movie plot,” NASA Administrator Bill Nelson tweeted earlier in the day. “We’ve all seen it on movies like ‘Armageddon,’ but the real-life stakes are high,” he said in a prerecorded video.

Monday’s target: a 525-foot asteroid named Dimorphos. It’s actually a moonlet of Didymos, Greek for twin, a fast-spinning asteroid five times bigger that flung off the material that formed the junior partner.

The pair have been orbiting the sun for eons without threatening Earth, making them ideal save-the-world test candidates.

Launched last November, the vending machine-size DART – short for Double Asteroid Redirection Test – navigated to its target using new technology developed by Johns Hopkins University’s Applied Physics Laboratory, the spacecraft builder and mission manager.

DART’s on-board camera, a key part of this smart navigation system, caught sight of Dimorphos barely an hour before impact.

With an image beaming back to Earth every second, Johns Hopkins ground controllers in Laurel, Maryland, watched with growing excitement as Dimorphos loomed larger and larger in the field of view alongside its bigger companion.

A mini satellite followed behind to take photos of the impact. The Italian Cubesat was released from DART two weeks ago.

Scientists insisted DART would not shatter Dimorphos. The spacecraft packed a scant 1,260 pounds, compared with the asteroid’s 11 billion pounds. But that should be plenty to shrink its 11-hour, 55-minute orbit around Didymos.

The impact should pare 10 minutes off that, what could amount to a significant change over years.

Planetary defense experts prefer nudging a threatening asteroid or comet out of the way, given enough lead time, rather than blowing it up and creating multiple pieces that could rain down on Earth.

Home » From the newspaper » NASA successfully hits asteroid with DART spacecraft in first test of planetary defense strategy

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
NM must push back at our state's acceptance of ...
From the newspaper
Problem is years in the making; ... Problem is years in the making; let's get our people back to work
2
Spaceport subsidies and corporate welfare's black hole
From the newspaper
NM won't see ROI for $275 ... NM won't see ROI for $275 million it gave Virgin Galactic
3
Editorial: NM needs leaders who will tackle real water ...
Editorials
Bankruptcy, Ernest Hemingway famously wrote, comes ... Bankruptcy, Ernest Hemingway famously wrote, comes "gradually, then suddenly."  &nb ...
4
Ronchetti vows to amplify new voices at Capitol
ABQnews Seeker
Former meteorologist pledges to listen and ... Former meteorologist pledges to listen and bring change
5
Crisis center breaks ground to fill behavioral health care ...
ABQnews Seeker
The crisis triage center is expected ... The crisis triage center is expected to open in January 2024
6
National search for UNM top lobbyist yields six with ...
ABQnews Seeker
Michael Puelle, who has been working ... Michael Puelle, who has been working as Albuquerque mayor Tim Keller's chief of staff, was selected for the position and is scheduled to start ...
7
If a medical recommendation doesn't feel right, get a ...
From the newspaper
If the recommendation doesn't feel right, ... If the recommendation doesn't feel right, better seek a second opinion
8
A 'Good Morning' costs me nothing
From the newspaper
We're all just people - thoughts ... We're all just people - thoughts from my morning walk
9
Gateway will have medical sobering beds to free up ...
From the newspaper
September is National Recovery Month, a ... September is National Recovery Month, a time to celebrate our community members on a journey to reco ...