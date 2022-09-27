 Sports SpeakUp: LSU classless; Great golf at Tucker Intercollegiate - Albuquerque Journal

Sports SpeakUp: LSU classless; Great golf at Tucker Intercollegiate

By Sports Speak Up

TOUGH LOSS for our guys at LSU. Our defense started strong but got fatigued as the game wore on. Classless, bush league move by LSU by continuing to throw the ball in the 4th quarter when the game was out of hand. Alabama plays LSU later on in the season, so what goes around, comes around. Go Tide!

— George Scott

THE REACTION by the Buffalo Bills’ offensive coordinator in the booth following his team’s loss to the Miami Dolphins is comparable to the way UNM’s football fans feel after watching the Lobos’ horrific performance (2 first downs and 88 yards of total offense) vs. LSU.

— Bad Tempered Lobo Fan

AS AN avid golfer and big time Lobo supporter, watching the ladies and men play in their annual McGuire and Tucker invitational golf tournaments is an absolute pleasure. To see quality golf up close and not have to deal with an inebriated gallery like at the Phoenix Waste Management Open is so nice.

— Bob, UNM Area

UNM FINISHED in second place in the William H. Tucker Intercollegiate golf tournament and the Journal’s column focused on a New Mexico State player who shot a 67 in the final round, who then stated that it’s good to beat the Lobos? Unlike the PGA Tour, collegiate tournaments are measured by team play. So as the Aggies drove back home to Las Cruces, let the record again show that UNM finished second with a total of 856 for the tournament and NMSU finished sixth with a total of 868. Lobos win by 12 strokes. Say good night, Aggies.

— Lobo Town Resident

THE THREE American League players that hit 60 or more home runs were all New York Yankees. The three National League players that hit over 60 home runs were all cheaters. The home run record for a season for major league baseball is Roger Maris and 61 homers. No, it’s NOT complicated.

— RGT

NATHAN THE misogynist wonders why the WNBA exists. The average NBA salary is $7.5 million while the average WNBA salary is $102,000 which is a difference of 750%. Isn’t that enough of an inequality? Perhaps if the NBA cut one player from one team that would about pay for the 10 million that you’re so concerned about? No let’s just go ahead and disband the WNBA instead as there’s not enough discrimination against women and in particular women of color in the world.

— Shayna, 21st Century

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

