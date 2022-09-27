 Asian shares mostly gain after Dow tumbles into bear market - Albuquerque Journal

Asian shares mostly gain after Dow tumbles into bear market

By Elaine Kurtenbach / Associated Press

Asian stocks were mostly higher on Tuesday after heavy selling on Wall Street put the Dow Jones Industrial Average into what’s known as a bear market.

U.S. futures and oil prices gained. Tokyo, Sydney and Shanghai advanced while Hong Kong declined.

The week started out with a bout of selling amid an extended slump for many markets. The benchmark S&P 500 is down more than 7% in September. But buying kicked in as investors awaited a slew of updates on the U.S. economy.

Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index picked up 0.5% to 26,571.87 and the S&P/ASX 200 added 0.4% to 6,496.20. In Seoul, the Kospi rebounded from earlier losses, edging 0.1% higher to 2,223.86.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 0.2% to 17,816.77. The Shanghai Composite index jumped 1.4% to 3,092.76 after China’s central bank on Tuesday moved to maintain cash flow for banks by buying securities from commercial banks, with an agreement to sell them back in the future.

The official Xinhua News Agency said the People’s Bank of China carried out 175 billion yuan (about $24.7 billion) in reverse repos “to maintain liquidity in the banking system.”

Global stocks have been sagging under concerns over stubbornly hot inflation and the risk that central banks could trigger recessions as they try to cool high prices for everything from food to clothing.

Investors have been particularly focusing on the Federal Reserve and its aggressive interest rate hikes. But volatility in currency markets has further roiled markets.

The British pound dropped to an all-time low against the dollar on Monday and investors continued to dump British government bonds in displeasure over a sweeping tax cut plan announced in London last week.

The Japanese yen edged toward 145 to the dollar early Tuesday. Last week, the Bank of Japan intervened in the market as the yen slipped past 145, gaining a brief reprieve. But the dollar’s surge against other currencies is putting pressure on the BOJ and other central banks, especially in developing economies facing growing costs for repaying foreign loans.

The pound was at $1.0788, up from $1.0686 late Monday. The dollar bought 144.29 yen, down from 144.65 yen, and the euro rose to 96.48 cents from 96.10 cents.

Companies are nearing the close of the third quarter and with the next round of earnings reports investors will get a better sense of how companies are dealing with persistent inflation.

Several economic reports are on tap for this week that will give more details on consumer spending, the jobs market and the broader health of the U.S. economy.

The latest consumer confidence report, for September, from the business group The Conference Board will be released on Tuesday. The government will release its weekly report on unemployment benefits on Thursday, along with an updated report on second-quarter gross domestic product.

On Friday, the government will release another report on personal income and spending that will help provide more details on where and how inflation is hurting consumer spending.

Seeking to make borrowing more expensive and crimp spending, the Fed raised its benchmark rate, which affects many consumer and business loans, again last week. It now sits at a range of 3% to 3.25%. It was near zero at the start of the year. The Fed also released a forecast suggesting its benchmark rate could be 4.4% by the year’s end, a full point higher than envisioned in June.

The U.S. economy is already slowing, raising worries that rate hikes might cause a recession. The Dow was the last of the major U.S. stock indexes to fall into what’s known as a bear market on Monday, falling 1.1% to 29,260.81.

The Dow is now 20.5% below its all-time high set on Jan. 4. A drop of 20% or more from a recent peak is what Wall Street calls a bear market.

The S&P 500 fell 1% to 3,655.04. The Nasdaq dropped 0.6% to 10,802.92.

Smaller company stocks fell more than the broader market. The Russell 2000 dropped 1.4% to close at 1,655.88.

In other trading on Tuesday, U.S. benchmark crude added $1.27 to $77.98 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It sank $2.03 to $76.71 on Monday.

Brent crude, used for pricing international oils, rose $1.34 to $84.20 per barrel.

Home » Business » Most Recent Biz News » Asian shares mostly gain after Dow tumbles into bear market

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Ronchetti vows to amplify new voices at Capitol
ABQnews Seeker
Former meteorologist pledges to listen and ... Former meteorologist pledges to listen and bring change
2
New Mexico's repeat child abuse rate ‘among worst’ in ...
ABQnews Seeker
40% of children harmed came from ... 40% of children harmed came from families already known to CYFD
3
San Juan Generating Station to close this week
ABQnews Seeker
Farmington seeks court order to force ... Farmington seeks court order to force ownership transfer to the city
4
Top legislators hold off on changes to anti-harassment policy
ABQnews Seeker
Ivey-Soto case sparked concerns over process Ivey-Soto case sparked concerns over process
5
Pelosi meets with New Mexicans affected by wildfires
ABQnews Seeker
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made ... U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made a stop in Albuquerque on Monday to meet with students, elected officials and others affected by the Hermits ...
6
National search for UNM top lobbyist yields six with ...
ABQnews Seeker
Michael Puelle, who has been working ... Michael Puelle, who has been working as Albuquerque mayor Tim Keller's chief of staff, was selected for the position and is scheduled to start ...
7
Spicy chip challenge wreaking havoc in Clovis schools
Albuquerque News
More than 20 students require medical ... More than 20 students require medical intervention after eating
8
Crisis center breaks ground to fill behavioral health care ...
ABQnews Seeker
The crisis triage center is expected ... The crisis triage center is expected to open in January 2024
9
Michelle Lujan Grisham sets sights on the future
ABQnews Seeker
Governor shares her perspective from the ... Governor shares her perspective from the campaign trail
10
Man arrested in connection with Sunday fatal stabbing
Albuquerque News
Suspect told police he thought the ... Suspect told police he thought the victim had stolen his bike