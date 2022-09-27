APD involved in officer-involved shooting after SWAT standoff

Albuquerque police were involved in an officer-involved shooting at Whispering Sands Apartments after an overnight SWAT standoff, police say.

Officers were dispatched to 12720 Central SE Monday at around 11 p.m. in response to a dispute between residents before one of the parties barricaded themselves inside their apartment, an email from police spokesman Chase Jewell says.

“While officers were working on negotiating with this individual, shots were fired,” Jewell said. “It was reported that this individual had fired at police and at least one officer had discharged their firearm.”

As of 2 a.m. Tuesday, the man was still barricaded inside the apartment. “The APD SWAT and Crisis Negotiating Teams are being activated to aid in placing this subject into custody,” Jewell said in the email.

Police initially said no injuries to officers or the suspect had been reported; however Chief Harold Medina later tweeted, “It’s shocking to think our officers had to be dispatched to a shots fired call over a parking spot. This dispute later resulted in a officer involved shooting.” He added, “Grateful our officers are safe. Suspect is in custody and getting medical treatment. He is expected to recover and will be charged. Once again firearms and alcohol are a bad combination.”

At this time, it is unknown whether an officer shot the man, what charges the man potentially faces, or what led up to the incident.