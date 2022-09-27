 Blue Mass will honor first responders Wednesday - Albuquerque Journal

Blue Mass will honor first responders Wednesday

By Aubrey Hovey / Journal Assistant City Editor

Archbishop John Wester

The public is invited to attend Albuquerque’s 13th Annual Blue Mass, which will be held Wednesday at 11:45 a.m. at St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church, 5712 Paradise NW.

“This is an all-faith community celebration for all uniformed men and women serving in all branches of law enforcement, fire, military, corrections, and emergency medical personnel in New Mexico,” a news release from the Archdiocese of Santa Fe says. “Archbishop (John) Wester is celebrating this special Mass as a time of prayer and thanksgiving to all first responders for their dedicated service to our community and for their families who support them.”

A reception will follow.

Contact Deacon Steve Rangel at (505) 249-6416 for more information.

Home » News » Blue Mass will honor first responders Wednesday

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Blue Mass will honor first responders Wednesday
Albuquerque News
The public is invited to attend ... The public is invited to attend Albuquerque's 13th Annual Blue Mass, which will be held Wednesday at 11:45 a.m. at St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic ...
2
APD investigating 'possible threat' ABQ High
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque High School is under a ... Albuquerque High School is under a shelter in place Tuesday afternoon as police investigate a possible threat to the school. Rebecca Atkins, an Albuquerque ...
3
Police shoot man after SWAT standoff in SE ABQ
ABQnews Seeker
Police shot and injured a man ... Police shot and injured a man overnight at an East Central apartment complex following a SWAT standoff. Albuquerque Police Department spokeswoman Rebecca Atkins said ...
4
Crisis center breaks ground to fill behavioral health care ...
ABQnews Seeker
The crisis triage center is expected ... The crisis triage center is expected to open in January 2024
5
National search for UNM top lobbyist yields six with ...
ABQnews Seeker
Michael Puelle, who has been working ... Michael Puelle, who has been working as Albuquerque mayor Tim Keller's chief of staff, was selected for the position and is scheduled to start ...
6
New Mexico's repeat child abuse rate ‘among worst’ in ...
ABQnews Seeker
40% of children harmed came from ... 40% of children harmed came from families already known to CYFD
7
Spicy chip challenge wreaking havoc in Clovis schools
Albuquerque News
More than 20 students require medical ... More than 20 students require medical intervention after eating
8
Man arrested in connection with Sunday fatal stabbing
Albuquerque News
Suspect told police he thought the ... Suspect told police he thought the victim had stolen his bike
9
New Mexico's repeat child abuse rate 'among worst' in ...
ABQnews Seeker
40% of children harmed came from ... 40% of children harmed came from families already known to CYFD