Blue Mass will honor first responders Wednesday

The public is invited to attend Albuquerque’s 13th Annual Blue Mass, which will be held Wednesday at 11:45 a.m. at St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church, 5712 Paradise NW.

“This is an all-faith community celebration for all uniformed men and women serving in all branches of law enforcement, fire, military, corrections, and emergency medical personnel in New Mexico,” a news release from the Archdiocese of Santa Fe says. “Archbishop (John) Wester is celebrating this special Mass as a time of prayer and thanksgiving to all first responders for their dedicated service to our community and for their families who support them.”

A reception will follow.

Contact Deacon Steve Rangel at (505) 249-6416 for more information.